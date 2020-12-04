Kindergarteners in St. Albans City School found inspiration for their math lessons in an unusual place -- A Place for Grace Cat Rescue.
A local athlete went from a walk-on tryout to a starter for a Division II college football team.
Making toys for kittens helped Ms. Laidlam's students learn numbers up to ten.
The students made toys for ten kittens staying with A Place for Grace founder Deb Lawrence after placing photos of the kittens in a frame designed to help them understand numbers.
They also got to learn more about numbers, and practice fine motor skills, while making the toys from strips of fleece.
“It was hard at first, you had to pull really hard and sometimes you missed a strip,” said Grace Draper, age 5.
Nate Selby got a spot on the Franklin Pierce Ravens football team during walk-on tryouts.
Selby had played with the Patriots Youth Team in Fairfax, then with the Fairfax/LU team after he was old enough to get a driver's license.
He didn't go to college to play football, but when tryouts were held decided to give it a try. In 2019, he started as a wide receiver.
“I was able to score some touchdowns, and at the end of the year, my coaches told me they were a bit surprised by how I played as a walk-on. They told me I had a great season," Selby said.
Stephanie Gero, accused of causing the death of her infant, pleaded not guilty on Thursday.
Court documents described Gero's interviews with police, including her description of the night she shook the baby twice and placed him down hard on the Pack 'n Play insert for infants where he slept.
Gero has been charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault and cruelty to a child with death resulting.
The baby's father, Matthew Gero, has also been charged with cruelty to a child with death resulting for apparently leaving the baby in Gero's care while he took a post-work shower.
Things to do this weekend:
The Enosburg Food Shelf is holding a wreath sale to raise funds for the shelf Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. at the food shelf.
The St. Albans City Recreation Dept. is changing its holiday decorating contest this year. In the past, the winners were chosen by the Recreation Committee. This year, the public is being encouraged to vote. Those who submit their favorite from the list of submissions will be entered into a drawing to win $100 to spend at downtown businesses.
Drive by the entries, select a favorite, and cast your ballot.
It's also not to late to enter your home into the contest.
