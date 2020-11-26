Happy Thanksgiving!
In Franklin County, it wouldn't be the holiday season without Operation Happiness. For more than 25 years, volunteers have been gathering food and toys for more than 1,000 local families.
Here's how you can help spread the Happiness.
Food: Donations are being accepted at a storefront in the Highgate Commons Shopping Center for the next three weekends, on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Leave your food at the door and volunteers will bring it in inside and sort it for delivery.
Toys: Leave new toys and books in one of the red barrels around town, or pick up a child's wish list at the St. Albans Free Library next week. It's also possible to make a donation through a virtual toy barrel and it will be shipped to the St. Albans Creamery Store.
Hats, gloves, mittens and scarves: Donations of purchased and handmade items may be left in the red toy barrels.
Money: Send a check courtesy of the United Way of Northwest Vermont, 412 Farrell Street, Suite 200, South Burlington, VT 05403. Checks should be made payable to the United Way of Northwest Vermont with Operation Happiness in the memo line.
Volunteer: Contact Kate Laddison at kateladdison@gmail.com to volunteer your time to accept and sort food donations. Volunteers may only work with other members of their household.
For more information, read the full story here.
While Running of the Bells has gone virtual this year, it is still benefitting Operation Happiness. Register to do a virtual one mile run or walk, or enter the costume contest by sending a photo.
Forget that one item for your holiday meal?
Click here for a list of grocery stores, delis and bakeries that are open today.
Some turkey trivia, courtesy of Vermont Fish and Wildlife.
Wild turkeys nearly disappeared from Vermont in the 1800s as the state was deforested to make way for sheep farms. Today, there are 50,000 wild turkeys in the state, the result of a conservation and restoration effort by Vermont Fish and Wildlife.
There is one group of people with much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving -- new parents.
Courtesy of Northwestern Medical Center, we have a listing of our newest community members.
