The Rotary Club of St. Albans recognized Bill and Rhonda Mercier as Citizens of the Year. And St. Albans City is looking, again, at a new pool.
Two Special Olympics organizers were named Citizens of the Year yesterday
Who received this honor?
Bill and Rhonda Mercier were named Citizens of the Year by the Rotary Club of St. Albans. They are the organizers and leaders of the Franklin County Maple Leafs, an all-season, multi-sport program for Special Olympics athletes.
What they say about the Merciers
The Merciers were selected because of the time, encouragement and immeasurable love they give to their athletes.
“Bill brings his laughter, his ability to lighten the load and have fun all the time,” Kasia Bilodeau said. “Both of them bring so much to every game and practice. They make sure our athletes are being good citizens.”
St. Albans City may set a pool vote for March
What’s being proposed?
St. Albans City officials previewed a $4 million pool project city voters may be asked to consider in March. It would be a seasonal pool at the Hard'ack Recreation Area
Who would pay for it?
The project would be paid for entirely through user fees and the city's local options tax.
What’s next for the proposal?
City staff will likely revisit the proposal in the coming weeks and months
First Vermonters receive coronavirus vaccine
Who was first in line?
Cindy Wamsganz, an emergency department nurse at UVM Medical Center, was the the first Vermonter to be vaccinated. She was part of a group of healthcare workers from UVMMC and EMS personnel to receive the vaccine yesterday.
What’s next?
More shipments of the vaccine are expected to arrive in Vermont later this week, and state officials are working to organize clinics for individuals identified as priorities for initial vaccinations.
Go "Outdoors with Ruthie"
Snow-tipped mountains in Vermont have Messenger Sports Editor Ruthie Laroche thinking about skiing
“This weather brings me back to the year I was gifted downhill skis for Christmas.”
Family and fun matter
“There’s nothing like seeing your people succeed at something, watching them grow in confidence, knowing that they’re mastering a skill.”
Share your holiday light photos!
People in St. Albans have been snapping the local lights display to capture the beauty of the season.
• Don’t miss the deadline to nominate someone for a chance to win assistance with heating fuel
• The number of deaths due to COVID-19 reached 100 this week
• A VSP request for information quickly led to the arrest of Alburgh woman for assault
