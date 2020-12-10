NMC tells the Messenger about its response to the increase in COVID-19 cases this fall, and Operation Happiness looks for additional support in serving local families.
In a Q&A with NMC's Chief Medical Officer the Messenger asked about COVID-19 surge preparations
Dr. John Minadeo says NMC has enough personnel and PPE to manage current demand.
Here’s a look at what else Minadeo had to say:
Q: How has the November surge impacted the hospital?
A: We’ve gone back to our most restrained visitor policy
Q: Do you have enough supplies for testing?
A: Yes
Q: How is the hospital preparing for the holidays?
A: We are hoping not to have an impatient surge, but are preparing and expecting to because of the holidays.
Watch for more information about when NMC expects to get its first delivery of the vaccine in Friday’s Messenger.
Operation Happiness is falling short of a typical year
Operation Happiness is an annual charity drive providing foods and toys for more than 1,000 families in Franklin and Grand Isle counties.
The charity is seeking donations as its food drive enters the final weekend
What does Operation Happiness need?
The short answer is everything
When can you donate?
The last chance for drop-in food donations will be this weekend.
Do they need volunteers?
Volunteer slots are full, which the charity says is “really encouraging and heartwarming.”
Get more details about how to help here.
A new initiative is looking to speed economic recovery in the state
What’s the plan?
The Vermont's Better Places program plans to work on reopening public spaces for safe dining, shopping and recreation
How will they do that?
A $90,000 grant program will help communities reimagine and reopen public spaces.
Who is involved?
Partnering organizations include AARP-VT, Local Motion and Vermont Department of Transportation, among others.
Find out who can apply for grants here.
Messenger Sports shares stories of BFA athletes
In this series in December, the Messenger will give a voice to school teams.
Here’s what Emilia Montagne of Comet volleyball had to say about their memorable first varsity season:
“We were extremely grateful to get to play… Getting out and playing a sport, watching a football game--doing something fun--is the best way to spend time after the academic day.”
There were joys and challenges
“I enjoyed being around people again. It was good social interaction,” said Montagne.
Read the full stories of boys volleyball, 7v7 touch football, and cheerleaders here.
