Good morning! Today, we have some good news from Gov. Phil Scott regarding the holidays and high school sports, and Abbey Group will once again be the local site for the Farmers to Families program.
Winter sports get green light for phased restart
The plan: Starting Dec. 26, schools and youth based sports will be limited to individual skills and strength and conditioning, and all activities must be no-contact, socially distanced, and masked while participating. There were no changes made to adult recreational leagues, and no spectators will be allowed to attend any athletic events at this time. Scott also noted that the phased start times will be left up to individual schools in light of the holiday season.
Why now? Scott announced that the changes came thanks to the leveling of COVID cases in the state.
What he has to say: “I’m grateful for the work Vermonters have done to level cases, but it’s important to remember the gains we’ve made are fragile.”
Key takeaways from Gov. Phil Scott's press conference as gathering restrictions are relaxed for the holidays
Gathering restrictions: Scott announced a temporary relaxing of gathering restrictions for the holiday season. Current gathering restrictions will be reinstated on Jan. 2 so that the state can evaluate case data in the ensuing weeks. Each household can gather with one other "trusted" household.
Who gets the vaccine next: The recommendation from the national advisory committee is that people age 75 and older and frontline workers, such as essential workers, teachers, food service workers and others, be the next cohort to be vaccinated. State Health Commissioner Mark Levine said the state-level advisory committee will be gathering Wednesday to discuss the recommendations and come up with a plan for the next stage of vaccine rollout in Vermont. He anticipates that plan will be unrolled sometime this week.
The latest case numbers: Levine reported there had been 63 new cases and one death over the course of Monday, with 36 patients currently hospitalized and nine of those in intensive care. He said the state is currently tracking 41 outbreaks, 19 of which are in longterm care facilities.
Sheldon's Abbey Group tapped for Farmers to Families' local extension
The story: The Vermont Foodbank said the program, which pays food distributors to assemble boxes of American-produced foods for national distribution among foodbanks, would continue until February in the Green Mountain State.
Why it's needed: A survey from the University of Vermont found almost a quarter of Vermont’s population risked food insecurity in the initial months of the pandemic, while U.S. Census Bureau data compiled by Feeding America found hunger could have increased during the pandemic by as much as 46% in Vermont.
How to learn more: Registrations are required for food pick-ups and can be managed online at https://humanresources.vermont.gov/food-help, where a schedule for upcoming food distributions can likewise be found. Reservations and further help can also be handled over the phone at 802-476- 0316.
