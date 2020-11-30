The holiday season is now underway. This weekend Franklin County communities turned on their holiday decorations, as Gov. Phil Scott urged Vermonters to turn on holiday lights as a sign of hope.
Giving Tuesday is tomorrow, and there are many ways to help locally this year. Local charities are reporting the need continues to grow, especially as COVID-19 cases rise in the state and in Franklin County.
Franklin County lights up for the season.
St. Albans City, Enosburg Falls and Swanton were among the communities turning on the lights this weekend.
COVID-19 cases are increasing locally.
The Vermont State Police barracks and St. Albans Health and Rehab are among those impacted. Statewide, there are 100 cases in long-term care facilities
On Friday, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine explained that staff at those facilities are being tested weekly and tight limits on visitation were tightened further as the weather turned cold. The best way to keep the virus out of long-term care facilities and protect the most vulnerable is to control it in the community, he explained.
“The major way we have to protect these facilities is protecting our communities, lowering the ability of the virus to spread from one person to another," he said.
Here are the latest local case counts.
Looking to help on Giving Tuesday?
The Messenger put together a guide to local organizations which could use some help helping others.
Operation Happiness is doing things a bit differently this year, but it's still possible to help with food, toys, hats and mittens.
Festival of the Trees and Running of the Bells are also changing in response to COVID-19, but both continue to raise funds for worthy organizations, with the Festival benefiting Martha's Kitchen and NorthWest Family Foods, while Running of the Bells is raising funds for Operation Happiness. It's still possible to take part in these events.
Today's Local Meetings
St. Albans Town Selectboard, Special Meeting 3 p.m.
The board will be discussing the town hall project. This meeting will be held virtually. Click here to participate.
