A person who was found to have COVID-19 attended a funeral in St. Albans late last month. The Vermont Dept. of Health is tracing contacts of those who attended the funeral.
A local couple has been charged in the death of their infant son following a four-month long police investigation.
The funeral was held at Holy Angel's Parish and organized by Heald Funeral home.
Health department spokesperson Ben Truman said both have been cooperating with the department.
Those who attended the funeral but are not believed to have been in close contact with anyone infected with COVID received a letter from the health department. That letter encouraged them to follow all public health guidance related to preventing the spread of COVID-19 and to get tested if they develop symptoms.
Truman said the health department is monitoring the situation closely, but cannot say at this point how many people may have contracted COVID-19 as a result of attending the funeral.
For a roundup of current case numbers in Vermont and Franklin County go here.
A local woman is being held on $25,000 bail in the passing of one-month old Leo Cushing.
Stephanie Gero, 28, was left alone with the infant on Aug. 1 while Leo's father, Matthew Cushing, 36, showered, police report. Vermont State Police say Cushing knew Gero was not to be left alone with the baby.
According to an autopsy by the Vermont Medical Examiner's Office, Leo died of a subdural brain hemorrhage. His death was ruled a homicide.
Both Gero and Cushing have been charged with cruelty to a child with death resulting. Gero has also been charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault. She is scheduled for arraignment today.
Student athletes from Missisquoi Valley Union spoke with the Messenger about how COVID-19 is impacting them.
Here are some of our favorite quotes from the players.
Senior P.J. Bouchard, soccer: “I’m most grateful we had a season, and I got to play my senior year."
Harley Vorse, football: “We built a strong bond through the season. It was exciting to see the new players succeed in such a short time. I was proud of all of them."
Charlie Gates, a golf: “We didn’t advance past sectionals, but we went into it to enjoy the time, knowing we’d have to play the best we’d ever played.”
Kierra McFadden, field hockey: “The lack of being able to touch each other was also a challenge. We used to hug each other when we did well. Our team is like a big family, so that was the hardest part.”
Your daily dose of good news
A St. Albans couple has set up a Christmas tree in their yard and are inviting anyone who would like to to stop by and add an ornament. ”I think it’s a great idea to share some joy with the community,” said Nicole Paquette-Helms, who put up the tree on Lake Road, along with her husband, Kevin.
Looking for a holiday wreath? This Saturday is the Enosburg Food Shelf's wreath sale. The wreathes, which retail for $20 each, will go on sale at 9 a.m. at the food shelf located in the basement of the Masonic Lodge.
Martha's Community Kitchen has received a $1,000 donation from Price Chopper. The kitchen is the only food shelf in the county. With the pandemic both need and expenses have increased as the kitchen shifted to providing to go meals.
We've received our first honor roll of the year. Richford Junior High School released the names of sixth, seventh and eighth grade students who made honors or high honors in the first quarter. Congratulations to the students.
Have you found a way, large or small, to share the joy this holiday season? Email us at news@samessenger.com so we can share your efforts with the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.