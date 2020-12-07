Holiday lights are flying off of store shelves as people around the county light up their homes.
As COVID-19 cases continue their climb, Gov. Phil Scott asks Vermonters to make "one final push."
Franklin County residents are looking for some holiday cheer.
That's the theory one local retailer, Kasey Fortin of Ace Hardware offered for why Christmas lights are selling as fast as they come in.
Gov. Phil Scott has gotten in on the action, stating the day after Thanksgiving: "In celebration of the coming holiday season, I think it’s time to lift our spirits. Let’s get creative and show the world that Vermonters are here for each other and that even through these dark and difficult times, Vermont Lights the Way.”
The Vermont Lights the Way campaign has inspired St. Albans City to expand it's annual holiday light contest, and the Pleasant Valley Farm in Berkshire to hold a drive thru light show on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. highlighting life on the farm.
At his Friday press briefing, Scott expressed empathy for the toll this virus has taken on Vermonters mental and emotional well-being.
“If you’re feeling COVID fatigue, the loss of not being able to get together with others. or the anxiety and pressure of losing your job or having financial pressures, you’re not alone. These are very reasonable and normal responses to an abnormal situation," Scott said.
At the same time, he urged Vermonters to take the necessary steps to protect the most vulnerable by avoiding unnecessary travel and not mingling with those from other households.
Here are the local COVID-19 numbers.
Two local athletes spoke with the Messenger about their rivalry and what they'd tell recruiters about the other player.
What Ensoburg's Blair Archambault said of Kolton Gillilan of BFA Fairfax: "Before we played Fairfax in the quarterfinal game this fall, I told my team, ‘I know this kid; he’s big, fast, and good with his hands. He’s going to keep them alive. You need to be ready, be competitive, and keep your shots on frame.’"
What Kolton Gillilan said of Blair Archambault: "Blair is one of those players that you hate playing against. He’s that scrappy, fast, physical, center defensive mid that’s a pain to get by. He’s not as tall, so you think it would be easier to win balls in the midfield, but it’s not."
