Two local schools, the St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC) and Bellows Free Academy (BFA) in Fairfax, have reported COVID-19 cases.
The Messenger spoke with Melinda White, a well-known advocate for those in recovery, about how the pandemic is impacting those struggling with addiction.
SATEC and BFA report cases there originated outside of the school.
BFA: Superintendent Jim Tager confirmed that two students at BFA Middle and High School have tested positive for COVID-19. Both students are believed to have contracted the illness in the community and not at school. Students with whom they were in close contact have been in quarantine and are expected to return to school after the Thanksgiving break.
SATEC: In a statement to parents on Thursday, Principal Angela Stebbins said a member of the school community had contracted COVID, but did not say if the person was a student or staff person. However, contact tracing had shown the person contracted COVID outside of the school and has been quarantining and not at school. There was, Stebbins said, no need for contact tracing at the school as a result.
Q & A with Melinda White
If "the opposite of addiction is connection," then the isolation brought on by a pandemic is especially challenging for those in recovery.
Vermont has seen its overdose numbers rise this year. But there has been an upside, telemedicine has made treatment easier to access.
White also serves on the board of Samaritan House, the county's only homeless shelter. Asked if she feared what might happen when federal coronavirus relief funds go away on Dec. 31, she answered, “If we operate out of fear, the answer could be right in front of our face and we don’t see it... Even if fear is there, we have to move forward. You still have to suit up and show up.”
Vermont Senate nominates historic leadership slate
Senator Becca Balint, D-Windsor, is set to become the first woman and the first openly gay person to lead the Vermont Senate.
Balint was nominated as President Pro Tem on Sunday in a unanimous vote of the Democratic caucus.
The Republicans chose Franklin County Senator Randy Brock to serve as minority leader in the upcoming biennium.
St. Albans marathoner Hilary Therrien has some tips for winter runners.
Unable to compete as COVID forced the cancellation of races, Therrien staged her own marathon last month, finishing in 3:42:07. A couple of other runners joined her for 5K and 10K lengths.
In an interview with Messenger Sports, Therrien offered some tips for winter running, including:
- invest in good cold gear. You want tights, warm socks, and you don’t want to run in a lot of cotton as it absorbs and traps sweat and takes longer to dry.
- when you layer your clothes, take your bottom-most layer and tuck it into your pants. This will help prevent a draft and keep your core warmer longer.
- cover your face, head, and ears. You lose the majority of heat from your head, so you want to try and trap that in with the top.
Read all of Therrien's winter running advice here.
Some things to do, virtually.
Virtual Seminar: Improve Your Chances of Employment in a Covid-19 Economy
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 5 p.m.
Offered by the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Register at https://www.vermont.org/chamber/event/talentbtv-job
Downtown Tree Walk
Now through Monday, Dec. 7.
St. Albans organizations and businesses are decorating trees and displaying them in windows throughout downtown.
