Gov. Scott’s administration has addressed expectations surrounding the pending arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and St. Albans Town outlined how it intends to update its existing Police Advisory Committee.
A COVID-19 vaccine is expected in Vermont in a week
Some frequently asked questions about how that will work:
• How many vaccines have been developed and have any been approved?
In the U.S., 13 vaccines have entered Phase 3 trials
• How do the vaccines work?
Both the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna require two injections.
• Which Vermonters will receive the vaccine first?
The first phase of recipients in Vermont will include:
- Residents of long-term care facilities
- Staff at long-term care facilities who have contact with patients
- Clinical and support staff who have patient contact at facilities with high risk for COVID-19
- Home health care staff
Get more answers to your questions here.
St. Albans Town is redesigning its Police Advisory Committee
How they’ll change: The selectboard will begin seeking new applicants who match the committee’s commitment to diversity.
A seven-member committee will include, among others, two town residents and a representative of an area non-profit. The selectboard is encouraging women, people of color, LGBTQIA individuals, people with disabilities, members of ethnic minorities, and foreign-born residents to apply.
When changes will take place: The selectboard will act on the committee’s recommendations formally within 30 days.
Recommendations on how the police department can implement unbiased, evidence-based and community-minded policing services will be formed by the committee after a review.
Where to apply: If you are interested in serving on the Police Advisory Committee, a Letter of Intent and resume can be sent to Executive Assistant Jennifer Gray at j.gray@stalbanstown.com.
Here are some initiatives in Franklin and Grand Isle counties to consider giving to this year
• Operation Fire Cuffs
Instead of collecting toys, fire, police and rescue departments all over Chittenden County are looking for people to donate gift cards.
• Dee PT Great Diaper Drive for COTS
Dee Physical Therapy together with COTS, it has organized a virtual event this year.
• Coats for Kids
Drop off your gently used coats, snow pants, hats, mittens, scarves and winter boots at any Gadue’s Dry Cleaning location.
• Toys for Kids
The Donald Cook Detachment of the Marine Corps League Toys for Kids drive benefits the Salvation Army’s distribution of gifts for Vermont families in need.
Get the full details on all these initiatives here.
Outdoors with Ruthie: Have you considered winter cycling?
Brooks Sturtevant of Franklin told Messenger Sports Editor Ruthie Laroche that he is all for biking year-round.
What Brooks says about winter biking:
“You can’t rely solely on the weather being great. It’s better to plan on it not being good,” said Sturtevant.
How does Brooks overcome winter conditions?
“Proper clothing, the right attitude, the willingness to get out when you can.
Tips for enjoying a winter cycling outing
- Stay dry
- Layer up
- Keep those feet warm
- Be seen
MORE STORIES TO CHECK OUT
• St. Albans Cooperative Store has been rebranded and named Creamery & Supply.
• A new study says that when a COVID vaccine becomes available, a good number of Vermonters would be likely to take it.
• Welcome William Timothy Caswell to the world.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.