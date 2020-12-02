COVID-19 continues to spread in Vermont and locally. However, Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday that he is cautiously optimistic after case numbers show some slowing in the latest wave of cases. However, it's still not known what the impact of Thanksgiving travel and gatherings may be.
Schools, however, are safe, with little spread there, according to a UVM study.
MRUSD superintendent Kevin Dirth spoke with the Messenger about what is happening in the Maple Run district.
Although the district has had at least one case in each of its schools since August, all of those cases have come from the schools. Dirth said the Vermont Dept. of Health hasn't found any instance of transmission within the schools.
This week Maple Run is expanding fifth and sixth grades to four in-person days per week, which it has already done with PreK to grade four. “We’re doing everything we can for our staff and our kids to keep them safe, and if we weren’t confident we could do that we wouldn’t open,” Dirth said. “I’m more worried about community transmission with people who aren’t following the guidelines than anything else.”
Those who don't follow the guidelines risk exposing school staff, who will then have to quarantine. If the school can't cover the in-person teaching responsibilities of quarantined staff then those classes will have to go fully remote.
Swanton Schools had to go fully remote for preschool while Franklin Northeast is tightening protocols following seven cases in its schools.
Franklin Northeast has once again closed the gyms and cafeterias in its schools, and elementary students are once again spending their day in a single classroom with teachers coming to them.
In a letter to parents, FNESU Superintendent Lynn Cota asked families to follow public health guidance including wearing masks, avoiding contact with other households and staying home when sick. “We might not like it, it might be disappointing, and it might feel like we are losing some personal freedoms,” Cota wrote, “but for the sake of our students, let’s all sacrifice a little now to put an end to this spread and keep our schools open for in person learning.”
Swanton's preschool will be fully remote until Dec. 10, because of the impact of required quarantines on staffing levels, according to Missisquoi Valley Superintendent Julie Regimbal.
In response to the increase in COVID-19 cases around the state, Vermont officials announced the state will boost its contact tracing and testing capacity.
That includes 24-hour testing sites in some communities, with Richford on the list of possible 24-hour testing sites. The state will also be adding 100 contact tracers.
Cases continue to grow at long-term care facilities, including St. Albans Health & Rehab, which is up to 14 cases among staff and patients.
Forty-six percent of Vermont's COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in November and the state now has more active cases than at any other time during the pandemic, according to Finance Commissioner Michael Pieciak.
Now for a bit of good news...
The Knights of Columbus donated $800 to Camp Rainbow. This is the group's second donation this year to the camp for children and youth on the autism spectrum. Funds were raised by offering Tootsie Rolls and soliciting donations during and after mass at the area's Catholic churches.
The Messenger spoke with Renee Pattee and Rodney Burns, who were named Coaches of the Year by the Mountain League. They were also recognized by the Vermont Soccer Coaches Association with the Small School Coach of the Year Award. The pair coach the Enosburg Falls High School girls soccer team, which was undefeated in the regular season.
Rodney Burns told us: "My goal from the start was to get the girls to believe they could do it."
Renee Pattee told us: "These girls have heart and a love for the game. Every game, regardless of the opponent, they gave their all."
