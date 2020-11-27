After 37 years, Pastor Roland Ludlum retired earlier this year from his ministry at Church of the Rock. Brad Ferland, who did a story for the Messenger on Ludlum when he first arrived in St. Albans, caught up with him again for a conversation about his ministry.
Several local soccer players have reason to be proud as more awards are announced.
When Roland Ludlum arrived in St. Albans in 1983 the church held services at the Owl Club.
He was tasked not just with tending to his flock, but finding a home for the church, which is now located on Fairfax Road.
Ludlum spoke of the importance of welcoming everyone into the church, without judgment.
“If someone’s life is a mess, we need to help fix it,” he told Ferland. “There is no place you can go that you can’t get back from. We don’t punish because you’re lost. When you’re at your bottom, that’s where God will meet you!”
The St. Albans Museum wants to know if your family had favorite items at the Blue Lion Grill.
The North Main Street restaurant, which opened in 1941, was owned by Mr. and Mrs. Thomas W. Cuonos.
One Thanksgiving menu shows not just the traditional turkey and fixings, but also venison, chicken gumbo and boiled red salmon. Not a fan of pumpkin pie? You could have an English plum pudding for dessert instead.
Enosburg's Sophie Burns was named Player of the Year for the Mountain League.
The team's coaches Rodney Burns and Renee Pattee shared Coach of the Year honors. Students from MVU, BFA Fairfax, and Richford joined members of the Ensoburg team on the honors list.
The all-state teams have been announced and include students from BFA Fairfax, BFA St. Albans, MVU and Enosburg.
The Metro awards were also announced, with nods for several Comets players.
This is the weekend when Festival of the Trees begins.
While the physically distanced Festival looks a little different, there are decorated trees on display throughout downtown. Messenger reporter Michael Frett has created a photo gallery of some of the trees already set up in local businesses.
Don't forget that on Dec. 5 you can skip the cooking and order a Festival of the Trees meal with proceeds benefitting Martha's Kitchen and NorthWest Family Foods, both of which are seeing an increase in people needing their assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.