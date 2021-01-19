Good morning! Today we talk to local community leaders about Martin Luther King Jr. Day after what has been a turbulent 2020, we learn about how a hair salon of 28 years in St. Albans City has changed ownership and rebranded, and Peyton Dukas talks about playing for the USM Huskies.
Elite Body Boutique transfers ownership and rebrands as Blissful Beauty Salon
The story: After owning Elite Body Boutique for the last 10 years, Bonnie Rainville and Donna Deuso decided it was time to step back and solely focus on styling. Kaylee O’Brien became aware of the situation in late December, and it wasn’t long before she had finalized the purchase. Minor interior renovations were performed, and she has reopened the business under the name Blissful Beauty Salon.
Who is the new owner: O’Brien, who now lives in Georgia, was well aware of Elite’s run of being open for 28 years, as she grew up in St. Albans. After attending Bellows Free Academy, she enrolled at O’Briens Aveda Institute, a school in Williston that specializes in teaching cosmetology, barbering, and aesthetics, and graduated two years ago. Since then, she’s been working on her craft at Salon Elizabeth in St. Albans.
Layout changes: They repainted and spruced up the flooring in addition to rearranging the setup to try and modernize it. The salon previously had 11 chairs for clients, but the new owners took a few out to create more space. There are now eight hair stations and two manicure stations that will continue to be rented out to the same stylists who Elite customers have gotten to know so well over the years, including Rainville and Deuso.
Community leaders in Franklin County reflect on legacy of Martin Luther King after turbulent 2020
Events of 2020: The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, among others, presented opportunities for steps toward open dialogue between white people and people of color about race, resistance, hate and equity during a time of pandemic and collective isolation.
What Sen. Randy Brock says: “Martin Luther King represented many things that made America achieve greater progress in moving toward racial reconciliation and equity. We do tend to have short memories. We have to be reminded that many of the dreams that he spoke about, promises he meant to achieve have not been fully achieved throughout America.”
What Reier Erickson says: “While it’s been a horrible year for so many reasons, the global death toll, storming of the capitol, violent protests surrounding George Floyd, we’re in a second civil rights era. It’s a collective awakening in America. We don’t have MLK, but we have a collective idea of where we want to be.”
Peyton Dukas brings Comet values to USM Huskies
The story: Peyton Dukas ended her first collegiate season with the University of Southern Maine Huskies women’s ice hockey team in February of 2020.
Family history: Dukas’ father Jerry and his twin brother Gary played hockey for the Bobwhites alongside Luke and John Cioffi, who were also twin brothers.
Growing up with the sport: “Looking back, I see the history of Comet hockey and how it shaped me into the person I am today. The coaches have such good values, and they teach them to the players — work ethic, the family aspect — it’s real!”
