Good morning! In today's edition, we feature reaction from Vermont officials to the protests at the Capitol Building in Washington, we talk to local hospital officials to see what precautions are being taken to secure vaccine storage, and St. Albans Town takes the next step toward a stormwater fee.
Protestors breach Capitol Building, Vermont Gov. Scott calls for Trump's removal from office
Capitol evacuated: The protests came as President Donald Trump continues to allege election fraud in the Nov. 3 vote that saw Biden win by a margin of 306-232 electoral votes. Wednesday afternoon, protestors breached barricades and entered the Capitol Building, resulting in Congress recessing due to safety concerns.
What Gov. Phil Scott says: “The fact is the results of this election have been validated by Republican governors, conservative judges and non-partisan election officials across the country. There is no doubt that the President’s delusion, fabrication, self-interest and ego have led us – step by step – to this very low, and very dangerous, moment in American history."
What the vice president says: “This attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Northwestern Medical Center officials: Vaccine storage is secure
Precautions taken: According to the hospital safety officer, the number of doses and timing of their arrival at the hospital fluctuates, and is only known by a handful of trusted staff at the facility. He said the doses are kept in a safe location and the doses arrive with security officials from the state.
Concerning arrests: Police charged a Chittenden County man on one count of possession of a firearm by a knowing use of controlled substances after an investigation found he had allegedly purchased numerous weapons from out of state. According to an affidavit filed by an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the investigation also revealed he had written “concerning messages regarding the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
What hospital officials say: “I’m very comfortable that we have a lot of eyes and ears that are securing the facility."
FOLLOW UP: St. Albans Town takes next steps toward stormwater fee
What was approved: The town’s selectboard approved on Monday a credit system governing how a previously authorized stormwater fee would be leveraged for properties that aren’t single-family homes.
How it works: A stormwater ordinance allows for both regulation of a private property’s potential for damaging rainwater runoff, and creates a potential mechanism for funding future public works projects for slowing and absorbing stormwater runoff — like improved culverts or catch basins.
Potential fees: When St. Albans Town’s selectboard passed its stormwater utility ordinance in 2020, officials had projected the average per parcel fee would be $65, a number officials based on staffing and budgetary needs for meeting the town’s stormwater charges.
