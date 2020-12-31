Good morning and happy New Year's Eve! In today's edition, we look at the top five stories in Franklin County from the past year, police are seeking information on an apparent drive-by shooting, and we sit down with the Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce's president elect.
Pandemics, protests and parades: These are top 5 stories from 2020 in Franklin County
COVID-19: As 2020 began, COVID-19 was a distant happening. It would still be several weeks before the disease would even be named a pandemic. By March, however, the disease came to Vermont. Ten months later, more than 500 locals from Franklin County would test positive for COVID-19. Twenty-five people would die due to complications of the disease.
Protests: Incidents led to attempts at policy-level reforms within the St. Albans department, while the officers involved were removed from SAPD if they hadn’t left already. Meanwhile, a national conversation around policing and racism, spurred by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers, made its way to Vermont — and to Franklin County.
Community: Teachers paraded across Franklin County towns to greet their socially distanced students. Festive teddy bear displays adorned local lawns and windows. Firetrucks and police cruisers, sometimes with special guests, became regular sights on holidays and birthdays.
Vermont State Police seek information regarding apparent drive-by shooting in Highgate
What happened: According to police, two unknown men fired guns from their vehicle at the home of Highgate resident Brian Russin, 31, on Route 78 around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. In his report to police, Russin said the men had stopped at the house several minutes earlier and asked to speak with a woman whom the resident was unfamiliar with, according to state police.
Under investigation: Vermont Route 78 was closed for several hours overnight following the shooting as police began their investigation. Detective Sgt. Michael Filipek, of the Vermont State Police St. Albans barracks, said there is no reason to believe the public is in imminent danger.
Information requested: Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Michael Filipek of the Vermont State Police at (802) 524-5993. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Meet Alisha Sawyer: Q&A with Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce president-elect
Who she is: Sawyer, who works at Northwest Medical Center (NMC) and is the current vice president of the chamber, will be taking the president role for the first time after being on the FCRCC Board of Trustees for nearly three years. She previously served as the chamber’s executive director 15 years ago.
Other appointments: Filling the vice president seat Sawyer is leaving will be Candace Lewis, associate academic dean at the Community College of Vermont. Aaron Reynolds, chief financial officer at Peoples Trust Company, retains his treasurer role while Cari Kelley, campaign coordinator for the United Way of Northwest Vermont, rounds out the executive officers as the immediate past president.
Thoughts on the chamber: “I think really what it is, is a connector. We’re the place, physically, that people can come to if they have questions about where to eat or what there might be to do. But COVID has shifted that as well."
