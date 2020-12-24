Good morning! Today, we're featuring a sitdown with St. Albans Police Department's new police chief, learn why a corrections officer at Northwest State Correctional Facility was fired, and get an update on plans for a youth drop-in center in St. Albans.
Q&A with a newsmaker: St. Albans Police Department Chief Maurice 'Moe' Lamothe
Who he is: Maurice "Moe" Lamothe, a lifelong area resident, spent nearly two decades with the Vermont State Police, initially retiring in 2019 after serving five years as the St. Albans Barracks’ station commander.
On his role with the PD: “My role is to remind [officers] we are a professional department, doing professional work. One bad act by one bad actor or one bad decision has ramifications, and there’s no place for that here.”
On community policing: “The simplest definition of community policing is just community involvement and giving some legitimacy to the police department with positive community involvement, recognizing their needs and trying to bring in resources to combat a common problem, rather than just throwing law enforcement officers at it and trying to make an arrest."
Click here for the full story.
Corrections officer fired from Northwest State Correctional Facility over post about trans inmate
The story: The lengthy post, shared in 2019, concerned the officer having been called in to the prison on July 4 to cover for another employee assigned to guard a transgender inmate on suicide watch, and included slurs directed at the inmate’s gender identity and mental health.
How state officials reacted: The post, according to DOC’s report, “called into serious question [his] willingness to fulfill the responsibility of your position to intervene in a dangerous situation such as inmate self-harm to protect the safety of inmates and staff at risk.”
How the union responded: Following the officer's dismissal, Vermont’s state employees’ union, the Vermont State Employees’ Association (VSEA), unsuccessfully appealed the officer's firing to Vermont Labor Relations Board, saying his dismissal was without “just cause” and hadn’t followed typical disciplinary procedures. VLRB concluded earlier this month the DOC had “acted reasonably” when it fired the officer for his controversial Facebook post.
Click here for the full story.
What will Spectrum Family & Youth Services bring to St. Albans with its new drop-in center?
The plan: Spectrum Youth & Family Services is working on turning a three-storefront building on Lake Street into a drop-in center for people ages 14 to 22 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will not only provide a space for them to socialize and conduct activities, but it will aim to offer free, hot meals, laundry facilities, and a place to shower.
Why St. Albans: “One of the main attractions of St. Albans for us was that you’ve got a hospital like Northwest Medical Center; [Northwestern Counseling & Support Services] is up there; you have a strong school district up there; you’ve got Martha’s Kitchen; Vermont Adult Learning is up there and wants to work with us; [Community College of Vermont] is building a beautiful new campus right on Main Street. There are all these tremendous resources that are going to help us. We are not doing this alone.” — Executive Director Mark Redmond
How will it happen: Spectrum is estimating the annual cost of running the new drop-in site will be around $275,000, meaning it has enough for the renovations currently being completed on the site and then operating costs for about a year and a half. The 2,000-square-foot location is being acquired through a long-term lease. Spectrum plans to sublet part of the building out to help offset costs. After that, fundraising and donations will be paramount to keeping it going.
Click here for the full story.
MORE STORIES YOU MAY LIKE
- A bout of bad weather is set to hit northern Vermont in time for Christmas.
- The state Public Utility Commission has reinstated a temporary ban on utility disconnections.
- State police seek help in alleged credit card theft, fraud case
- Forevergreen, a free, virtual concert series presented by the state, launches this Saturday
- 5 holiday light displays you should check out in Franklin County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.