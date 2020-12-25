Happy Holidays from the Messenger to you! Georgia is forging ahead with plans for a new highway garage and is planning to break ground in the spring and Vermont's health commissioner clarifies some misconceptions about the vaccines being administered to the public.
FOLLOW UP: Georgia aiming for spring highway garage build, second vote on bond
The plan: A spring start date, according to town officials, puts the completion of the garage sometime near the end of 2021, ideally giving enough time for Georgia’s highway department to relocate to its new home ahead of the winter’s heaviest snowfalls.
Where's the money: In November, Georgia voters narrowly approved bonding for up to $3 million to build a wholly new municipal garage and retrofit the town’s former garage for use as cold storage.
Another vote: On Jan. 26, voters in the Town of Georgia will be asked to “readopt, reaffirm and confirm” steps taken by Georgia’s municipal officials following the town’s November vote in favor of the garage. The vote is the result of the town missing a posting requirement for the original bond vote.
Dispelling 5 misconceptions about the mRNA vaccine for COVID-19
What is mRNA: The vaccines currently being distributed in the U.S. use a tiny piece of genetic material, messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), which is different from what’s in vaccines used now and in the past for other diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that, while it’s new, researchers have been studying and working with mRNA vaccines for decades, using it to study flu, Zika, rabies, and cytomegalovirus (CMV)
How many have been vaccinated: 6,382 Vermonters have received doses of the vaccine so far. Those are part of the estimated 34,000 doses the state expects to have received from Moderna and Pfizer by the end of the month.
Do those who've been infected need to take it: “We don't know how long natural immunity will protect them,” Health Commissioner Mark Levine said of people who have already been infected. “Even people who may have had or may think they've had COVID-19 should still get the vaccine.”
Curbside testing staff at Northwestern Medical Center adapt and serve
How many tests: Prior to the national resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the St. Albans curbside site hit peak testing levels in August, with about 450-550 weekly tests being processed during October. With Vermont’s total positive infections now surpassing 4,000 — over 40% of those cases reported in November alone — the need for quick and efficient, accessible testing is paramount.
How do they test: The curbside site utilizes two methods for testing patients, based upon what is ordered by providers. The nasopharyngeal swab, often referred to as the more invasive or painful type, tests for indicators of both COVID-19 and Influenza. The anterior nares nasal swab tests for COVID-19 only, rimming the inside of both nostrils.
What they say: “We have a very fine-tuned system right now,” Laboratory assistant Jessica Scanlon said, following months of tweaking the lab testing procedures, monitoring volume capacity and meeting staffing needs throughout the ongoing pandemic.
