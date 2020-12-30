Good morning! Today, Swanton officials detail plans to raze the old Riviere Hotel, the St. Albans Development Review Board has given conditional site plan approval for a Subaru dealership on Swanton Road, and the next phase of vaccine rollouts in Vermont is unveiled.
Swanton village aiming for September demolition of Riviere Hotel
The building: The three-story Riviere Hotel, also once known as the Adams Hotel or Adams House Hotel, had served as a hotel since the 1800s before ultimately falling into disrepair.
The plan: Swanton Village had purchased the building for about $30,000 earlier this year with the aim of eventually redeveloping the former hotel. Once cleared and cleaned up of possible soil contamination, village officials are hoping to sell the property to a private developer, with the hope, according to Nance, that there be some “homage” to the site’s former history as a hotel.
What officials say: “We’ve already decided, from a historic preservation point of view, there’s really nothing left worth saving as a building.”
Click here for the full story.
St. Albans DRB conditionally approves site plan for Subaru dealership
The project: Documents detail a facility with a 28,000-square-foot footprint on 9.7 acres, with 4.75 acres to be left open and undeveloped due to wetlands.
The cost: According to the building and zoning permit application for the project, the estimated cost of the dealership is $5 million.
The dealership president: George Haddad represents the third generation of his family to run the group of Massachusetts car dealerships. He also is familiar with the St. Albans area, having graduated from St. Michael’s College with a business degree.
Click here for the full story.
Vaccine rollout detailed amid pandemic plateau: Key takeaways from Gov. Phil Scott’s Tuesday press conference
Vaccine distribution: Vermonters aged 75 years old or older will be the first age group prioritized by the state’s vaccination rollout, followed by Vermonters above the age of 70 and, after that, Vermonters aged 65 or older, and so on.
Cases plateau: Vermont’s positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that are positive — fell from last week, as did the rate of hospitalizations for COVID-19-like symptoms. According to Vermont’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s health department was tracking 41 known outbreaks of COVID-19 and 224 “situations” where someone may have been exposed to COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon.
Long-term care facilities: As many as 85% of those who died during the month of December — dubbed the “deadliest month of the pandemic for Vermont” by the financial regulation commissioner — had been residents in a long-term care center. As of Tuesday, officials reported there have been 513 cases of COVID-19 tied to outbreaks within 14 long-term care centers. Among the most heavily affected were the Elderwood in Burlington and the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, where 125 and 87 cases were respectively reported.
Click here for the full story.
MORE STORIES YOU MAY LIKE
- Our Ruthie Laroche takes you on a journey up Stowe Pinnacle.
- Customs and Border Protection officials confiscated over 1,400 pounds of marijuana crossing into the U.S.
- Check out our six favorite feel-good stories of 2020.
- Swanton village to boost park funding in 2021.
- Northwest State Correctional Facility has gone on lockdown due to two positive COVID-19 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.