Good morning! In today's edition, local economic development officials talk about the last year and what they're looking for from the latest coronavirus relief bill, Franklin County Rehab Center staff and residents receive COVID-19 vaccines, and BFA-St. Albans graduate McKenna Remillard talks about playing hockey for the University of New England.
Here's what Franklin County leaders are looking for from COVID-19 relief funding
Funding for new business: “There’s been a lot of great effort put into saving the businesses we had, but it might also be time to get back to… the challenges for folks who are starting new businesses. How do we foster more entrepreneurship in small businesses?”
Paycheck Protection Program: Two officials said they faced questions from local businesspersons during the first months of the pandemic. One added she feared the reporting demands of programs like the PPP may have discouraged participation. She said she hoped the process could be simplified in the future.
Rural broadband: With the deadline on spending CARES Act funds stretched until the end of 2021, one official said the Communications Union District could better utilize those funds for supporting the district’s eventual fiber buildout in Franklin and Grand Isle counties’ underserved areas.
Click here for the full story.
Residents and staff at Franklin County Rehab Center receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
The story: Kate Gladden, assistant administrator, said 100% of residents and 92 of 120 staff members elected to receive the vaccine. Walgreens, one of the pharmacies contracted by the federal government to administer COVID-19 vaccines, administered the Pfizer-BioNTech shot Jan. 4.
More testing: In the last three weeks, the testing of Franklin County Rehab staff has significantly increased. On Dec. 4, state officials announced that at all skilled nursing facilities, or in-patient rehabilitation and medical treatment centers, staff would be required to take a rapid antigen test every day. Once-weekly PCR tests were also made mandatory.
Long-term care cases: While the number of new cases reported in long-term care facilities last week, 36, was down significantly from the previous week’s 121, state officials are still concerned about fluctuations.
Click here for the full story.
From Northwestern Medical Center to the University of New England, McKenna Remillard brings her best
Who she is: McKenna Remillard grew up on the ice at Collins Perley, playing youth hockey with SASA before joining the Comets. After graduating from BFA St. Albans in 2019, Remillard enrolled at the University of New England and joined the Nor’easters women’s hockey team.
Goals for 2021: “My goal has been not to lose touch but to get to know my teammates within the COVID guidelines. I’ve focused on myself athletically and mentally, but also on my teammates to maintain the bonds."
A winning season: Last year, the Nor’easters were 16-9-2 on the season and earned a trip to the Commonwealth Coast Conference Championship for the first time in school history, losing 4-1 to Endicott.
Click here for the full story.
