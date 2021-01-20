Good morning! In today's edition, Vermont's governor has signed into law a bill giving towns more flexibility in how they conduct Town Meeting Day this year, we answer your questions about the Paycheck Protection Program, and the Twin State Soccer rosters are announced.
Gov. Phil Scott signs into law bill for town meeting flexibility, use of mail-in ballots
The story: As cases of COVID-19 linger and continue to grow in the state, Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday signed into law a bill that will give municipalities flexibility in how they decide to hold Town Meeting Day votes in the interest of safety.
Moving the date: Should a town or school district decide to move the date of its meeting, the new law states that the current municipal officers will serve until the new annual meeting and successors are chosen.
Mail-in ballots: State officials are urging towns like St. Albans City and Town, which use Australian ballots, to mail ballots to all voters, so as to avoid lines and crowds at polling places.
Your question answered: How do I apply for the Paycheck Protection Program?
What is it: PPP is a loan program authorized by the CARES Act and funded by the SBA. The program covers payroll costs and other eligible expenses so small businesses can keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
What is it for: Loans can be used to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent and utilities.
How to apply: The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development said you should reach out to your lender to let them know you intend to apply. Submit the application based on the lender’s instructions.
VT Twin State soccer rosters announced
The story: The Vermont Twin State Soccer rosters have been announced, and several Franklin County athletes have been selected to represent their schools and their state at the Twin State soccer game on July 17, 2021, in Hanover, NH.
How it will work: The athletes and coaches will travel to New Hampshire for a one day practice and the game against the corresponding New Hampshire team this summer.
From Franklin County: Will Paulson of BFA St. Albans was named to the boys’ roster, and Sophie Burns of Enosburg was named to the girls’ roster. Renee Pattee, assistant coach of the Enosburg Hornets girls’ varsity soccer team, was named to the coaching staff.
