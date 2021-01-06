Good morning! In today's edition, we analyze the real estate boom that has taken place during the pandemic in Vermont, we ask a Vermont officer why more people aren't pulled over for having snow on the roof of their car, and the Vermont Statehouse becomes the first in the nation to utilize a battery backup.
Site-unseen: Buyers descend on Franklin County real estate market
The push for rural: The real estate market has surged over the past year after COVID-19 plagued cities and urbanized townships, causing many to flock to the pastoral havens of the mountains and fields of Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.
What it looks like in Franklin County: According to a market report of Franklin County homes published by Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman, the number of single family homes sold in January through September is up 12.2% over the previous report period, with the average sale price and median sale price increasing to $252,186 (7.8%) and $246,000 (5.6%), respectively.
More out-of-state buyers: “We’ve seen more with Vermonters, but more with out-of-staters than is normal.”
Click here for the full story.
Ask a Vermont officer: Why don’t I see more people pulled over for having snow on their vehicle?
The reason: The answer is rather simple: in Vermont, there is no statute requiring vehicles to be void of any snow or ice before being operated.
When to call police: “I think that if it’s shedding, I would want someone to make that call,” Special Operations and Traffic Safety Sgt. Jay Riggen said, comparing it to if a tractor trailer were shedding equipment in a hazardous manner. He went on to explain that he’d like the report to be made so law enforcement can become aware of what’s happening, stop the vehicle, and educate the driver about why they’re creating a dangerous situation.
How much is too much: Riggen said it’s open to the officer’s discretion, but his subjective opinion considers an obstruction that is even just 3-5 inches large, similar to the size of a handicap placard, to be enough to warrant a ticket and penalty.
Click here for the full story.
See how the Vermont Statehouse will save taxpayers money by becoming the nation's first to use a battery backup power system
The story: During a media presentation Tuesday, state officials and key players in the project announced that the Vermont Statehouse has become the first in the U.S. to use a battery backup system in the event of a power loss.
The savings: Instead of using a traditional fossil fuel generator, the state is expected to save taxpayers $44,000 over the next 10 years with the battery.
How it works: Through Green Mountain Power’s (GMP) Use Your Own Device program, in which businesses are paid for their batteries’ power during peak usage times, the Statehouse battery will connect to the electric company’s grid and provide the ability for the state to sell energy back during those hours — reducing costs to save GMP customers a collective estimate of $18,000 over the next 10 years.
Click here for the full story.
MORE STORIES YOU MAY LIKE
- Our Ruthie Laroche hikes Jay Peak and Mount Hunger.
- Police have arrested a man suspected of breaking into Food City in St. Albans.
- The State of Working Vermont 2020 study cites wage inequality among issues that exacerbated the pandemic's impact on the state.
- Key takeaways from Gov. Phil Scott's Tuesday press conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.