Good morning and happy Friday! In today's edition, we talk to experts about why data shows cannabis seizures at the border of Vermont and Canada are on the rise, The Tackle Box in Colchester is under new ownership, and we sit down with a BFA St. Albans graduate just days before her 105th birthday.
Here's why Vermont is seeing rising rates of cannabis seized at the Canadian border
Rising numbers: Custons and Border Protection reported that in fiscal year 2019, 266,882 pounds of cannabis was seized from federal borders. From fiscal year 2019 to fiscal year 2020, the amount siezed skyrocketed from 4,592 pounds to 51,388 pounds, according to CBP data.
The cause: Attorney partners Tim Fair and Andrew Subin, of the Vermont law firm Vermont Cannabis Solutions, said Thursday that with Canada’s legalization of cannabis in 2018 through Health Canada, overestimations of the market created a surplus that is worth more money in the United States when traded on the black market.
Market potential: The Democratic staff on the Senate Joint Economic Committee reported in December 2018 that the legal marijuana industry in the U.S. totaled more than $8 billion in sales in 2017, with sales estimated to reach $11 billion that year and $23 billion by 2022. There were more than 9,000 active licenses for cannabis businesses in the U.S. in 2017, with the industry employing more than 120,000 people.
Under new ownership, The Tackle Box looks to tackle your ice fishing needs
The story: Scott Blair, a lifelong fishing enthusiast from Burlington, and his wife, Tina, purchased The Tackle Box back in July and have been running the shop by themselves seven days a week since then, offering not only gear but advice for all levels of anglers.
Staying busy: “With the pandemic, this industry is booming. People are out of work and looking for something to do, so they want to get outdoors. License sales are way up, whether it's hunting or fishing. This is definitely an essential business, as far as providing the opportunity for people to get outside and away from people.”
Store offerings: The expansive walls in The Tackle Box are covered with hooks, bobbers, jigs and lures. You can pick up a new pole, a different reel, or fresh line. For the winter, The Tackle Box has augers and replacement blades, ice cleats, and tip-ups. For those colder days while fishing or hunting, the store has camouflage clothing and hand warmers.
Comets celebrate 1934 BFA St. Albans graduate Emma (Collette) Fay's 105th birthday
The story: Emma Fay was part of the 1933 BFA St. Albans state championship team, and in those years, the state champions left the state to play in a New England Championship. This year, Emma (Collette) Fay will celebrate her 105th birthday on January 18. Due to COVID, Emma will not have a birthday party like she’s had in previous years.
Comet history: In the 1934 BFA yearbook, Emma was described as ‘small and mighty’ and as vivacious, enthusiastic, and willing to help whenever needed. She played three years of basketball for BFA St. Albans, competing from her freshman to junior year.
The celebration: On Jan. 18, Stephanie will be delivering birthday cards to her Nanny to commemorate her 105th birthday.
