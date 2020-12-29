Hello and good morning! In today's Messenger, we get an update on funding for next year's parks budget in Swanton village, Castleton University and former BFA St. Albans football player Tucker Gaudette talks about how the game has changed the past two seasons, and the latest COVID-19 case and vaccination numbers are studied.
Swanton village to boost park funding in 2021
What's new: During a village trustees meeting earlier this month, officials discussed adding $10,000 in funding to the parks’ annual budget, bringing the line item to $20,000 in total. Village officials will also be adding another staff person to help maintain the parks next year.
Local reaction: Some of those involved in efforts to improve Swanton’s parks called for more investment from the village, arguing the $10,000 increase would fall short of the parks’ needs and could get lost in general maintenance of Swanton’s parks.
Further funding?: Officials seemed initially hesitant to grow their parks budget any further this year, opting instead to, in the words of village manager Reg Beliveau, “see how much work we could get done” with the additional $10,000 and added staff.
Tucker Gaudette contrasts two very different seasons as a Castleton Spartan football player
Who he is: Tucker Gaudette, a member of the Castleton Spartans’ football team and former BFA St. Albans Bobwhite (class of 2018), has played two seasons with the Spartans, who closed out the 2019 season with a 2-7 record.
A change in routine: With gyms closed, the team got creative, utilizing the internet to help them stay in the game, even when they couldn’t get on the field. “We used a social media app and split into position groups, and we had to submit proof that we were working on getting better. We could do pushups, take a run, anything. That changed our mindset.”
The future: Gaudette is a Sports Management/Administration Major and would love to pursue a career as an athletic director or as head of football operations for a college program. “I’ve got a lot of options that sound interesting to me. Getting a Master’s is really going to help.”
BY THE NUMBERS: COVID-19 cases rose as vaccines rolled out in Franklin, Grand Isle counties
Local surge: As of last week, more than 200 cases have been reported between St. Albans City and St. Albans Town since Vermont’s first cases of COVID-19 were reported in March.
Vaccines arrive: As the late November surge begins to subside, Franklin County — and nearby Grand Isle County — have seen more than 300 locals receive their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
State vaccinations: Statewide, more than 6,300 Vermonters, virtually all either workers and residents in a nursing home or health care workers in a Vermont hospital, have received their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
