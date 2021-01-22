Good morning and happy Friday! In today's edition, the St. Albans Town Selectboard has announced the town will be sending mail-in ballots to voters for Town Meeting Day, a hazing lawsuit filed by a former student against the Milton school district has ended with a ruling by the Vermont Supreme Court, and legislators have proposed a bill mandating civics education to graduate high school in Vermont.
St. Albans Town to mail town meeting ballots to voters
The story: The board voted unanimously Wednesday to mail town meeting ballots to every registered voter in St. Albans Town.
The plan: According to a statement from the town, ballots are expected to start going out around Feb. 10. St. Albans Town residents will be able to mail them back, drop them off at Town Hall or vote in person on March 2 at the Collins Perley Complex from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Town Meeting Day.
The law: On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott made the announced signing the bill into law during the state’s bi-weekly press conference updating the public on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The law, which originated in the House as H.48, gives towns the ability to push back the date of their annual town meeting, and allows towns to require town clerks to mail ballots to all active registered voters in the town.
Click here for the full story.
Vermont Supreme Court rules Milton Town School District must pay student $466K after hazing lawsuit
The story: Following a five-day trial in November 2019, the jury in Chittenden County Superior Court ordered the school district to pay the former student $466,666 for failing to properly protect the football player, who was 14 years old at the time, after a sexual assault to occurred during an off-campus team dinner in 2012 at the house of another player’s parents.
What happened: Court documents state that during the October 2012 team dinner, at which there were nine or 10 members of the football team, the assault victim had been dragged to the basement and held down on a couch. A pool cue was then forcibly inserted over his clothes and into his rectum.
What they said: “The Vermont Supreme Court brought justice to our client by upholding the full award of money damages and by upholding the jury’s finding that the Milton High School administration failed to supervise — and therefore disregarded the safety of — its own football players, including our client,” said Jerry O’Neill, legal counsel for the plaintiff.
Click here for the full story.
Bill proposes mandatory civics education in Vermont schools
The bill: The bill as introduced requires public high school students to take and pass a civics course as a mandate in order to receive a high school diploma, according to a specific curriculum outlined in the bill.
If passed: The bill, if signed into law, would be slated to take effect on July 1, and shall apply to high school students who graduate in or after the 2023-2024 academic year, documents read.
What officials say: “We need to create a priority for the coming years to make sure we meet student needs. Ten months without a stable education, social emotional system — that’s what the legislature should be concerned with,” BFA St. Albans Principal Brett Blanchard said.
Click here for the full story.
MORE STORIES YOU MAY LIKE
- Hunger Free Vermont raised $59,000 with the help of Shaw's customers.
- See how a pair of Essex-made mittens went viral because of Bernie Sanders.
- Gov. Phil Scott has tested negative for COVID-19 following a potential exposure recently.
- The state's Wetlands Acquisition and Restoration Program has restored 30,000 acres in two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.