Good morning! Today we have an update on vaccinations and policy as the state continues to battle COVID-19, and a Goergia man arrested following an armed robbery investigation is being held without bail after pleading not guilty.
COVID-19 in Vermont: More than 6,000 in state take vaccine, schools now can't ask about gatherings
The latest on vaccinations: According to Vermont’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, 6,382 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers and residents within Vermont’s long-term care facilities.
The latest on schools: Vermont’s Agency of Education sent a short notice to schools advising guidance previously requiring schools to question students about attending gatherings had been rescinded. According to the updated guidance, schools were no longer allowed to ask about gatherings during their morning screenings for COVID-19.
How many doses is Vermont getting: Between the two vaccines federally approved for emergency use – one from the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and another from the Massachusetts-based Moderna – Vermont was expecting to have 34,000 doses in hand by the end of the year.
Georgia man held without bail for armed robbery
The story: Jason Bockus, 40, was arraigned in Franklin County Superior Court on a single count of assault and robbery with a weapon, according to charging documents for the case. Bockus was arrested Wednesday by Vermont State Police after an investigation into the Dec. 4 incident, and is being held at Northwest State Correctional Facility.
The crime: The charges stem from an armed robbery that took place shortly before 11 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the Irving gas station at 3108 Route 78 in Highgate. According to an affidavit filed in the case, clerks in the gas station reported a man walked up to the counter, pulled aside his sweatshirt to show he had a gun in his pocket, and asked the cashier to “open the drawer.”
The investigation: As the investigation continued, police found sources “including family members, Probation and Parole and members of the public” who positively identified Bockus as the man in the video, according to the affidavit.
