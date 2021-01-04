Good morning on the first Monday of 2021! Today, we look at trends to look forward to in 2021, and St. Albans City leaders look back on 2020 and talk about what they look forward to in the new year.
Vaccines, ballots and bond votes: What to watch for in 2021 in Franklin County
The pandemic: With COVID-19 still circulating within the Franklin County community — Vermont’s health department suggests there may be 117 active cases locally as of Thursday morning — and with vaccinations only gradually being administered, it will likely be some time before COVID-19 is put behind us for good.
Community policing: Both St. Albans City and St. Albans Town will see police advisory commissions meeting to offer some form of a bridge between police departments and their respective communities, and, in Richford, a new state police initiative is centering Richford’s public within a conversation around local policing needs.
Dairy farms: Both an economic and cultural backbone in much of Franklin County, dairy farmers had a rough year in 2020. After years of low milk prices throttling the industry, the restaurant and school closures following the pandemic only deepened an ongoing crisis for dairy farmers.
New Years in hope: How St. Albans City leaders remember 2020 and look toward 2021
What the mayor says: “We’re trying to promote community events, to promote connection…(right now) we’re lacking that as a country. We were on a good route to do that then COVID hit. Now, we’re sort of starting over.”
What the police chief says: “My New Year’s resolution is probably similar to that of most. I want to get back to pre-pandemic norms that include social gatherings and get togethers among friends, family and community.”
Fire department parades: “We did drive-by birthdays five days a week. At least three trucks (per parade.) ... one 100-foot ladder ... one of the engines ... lights and sirens going.”
