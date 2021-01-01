Happy New Year from the Messenger! Today we look at key takeaways from Gov. Phil Scott's 100th COVID-19 press conference, and the state Attorney General's office has moved to dismiss charges against a former St. Albans police officer and his father.
State files to dismiss assault, kidnapping charges against former St. Albans Police Department officer, father
The motion: According to a statement from Attorney General T. J. Donovan’s office, the state has filed a notice to dismiss all charges against Zachary Pigeon, 30, of St. Albans and his father Allen Pigeon, 57, of Swanton.
What the AG says: “The state provided notice that it cannot meet the elements of the charged crimes beyond a reasonable doubt at this time,” the statement from Attorney General T.J. Donovan’s office read.
The incident: The Pigeons were charged in early April for kidnapping and assault after allegedly breaking into a Swanton woman’s home, removing her from her home and assaulting her outside.
Key takeaways from Gov. Phil Scott's 100th COVID-19 briefing
In-person education: Scott said the state Agency of Education will be working with local school districts and community leaders in the coming weeks to make sure the resources are in place to “hit the ground running” when students return from winter break. Scott noted that the state’s schools have shown a positivity rate of 0.26% since mid-November — 10 times lower than the positivity rate of the general population in Vermont.
Vaccine allocation: Next week, the state’s weekly allotment of doses of the two vaccines approved for emergency approval is set to decrease. Officials said Pfizer doses would decrease from 5,850 to 3,900, while Moderna vaccine doses would decrease from 4,000 to 3,900.
New Year's gatherings: With loosened restrictions on family gatherings set to expire Jan. 2, state officials urged Vermonters to exercise caution over the New Year’s holiday weekend and limit gatherings to one other “trusted” household, if they intend to gather, in accordance with guidance released before Christmas. Those who choose to gather for the holiday should be tested afterward.
