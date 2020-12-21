Good morning. Today, meet a Georgia man who is bringing auto services from his home to yours with MobiLube and find out where St. Albans ranks on a list of most tax-friendly cities to retire in.
How David Wojtyna brings auto services from his Georgia home to yours with MobiLube
The story: Almost one week to the day of his third child being born, David Wojtyna took a chance in late August and started his own business — investing nearly $10,000 of his family’s savings to launch a different way for people to get routine maintenance performed on their car or truck. Amidst a global pandemic that has seized many businesses’ operations, he says he looked at it as an opportunity more than a gamble.
He comes to you: Instead of having customers bring their car to a traditional garage to get an oil change or have brakes taken care of, Wojtyna visits people at their home to get those jobs done.
What he offers: With MobiLube, customers can have Wojtyna purchase new or winter tires, bring and change them out, and dispose of old ones if desired.
Here’s where a study suggests St. Albans falls on a list of the most tax-friendly cities to retire in
The ranking: Taking into account property, income, fuel, sales and Social Security tax data, SmartAsset has reported that St. Albans is the fourth-best tax-friendly city in Vermont to retire in.
How they compare: In the New York financial technology company’s sixth-annual study, St. Albans was behind just Middlebury, Burlington and Bennington, which took the top-three spots, respectively. St. Johnsbury rounded out the top five.
The study: It looked into how tax policies of each city would impact a theoretical retiree who had an annual income of $50,000. The analysis assumed the retiree receives $15,000 from Social Security benefits, $10,000 from a private pension, $10,000 in wages, and $15,000 from a retirement savings account.
St. Albans PD Corporal Trevor Sargent honored at U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony
The recognition: During a virtual awards ceremony held Dec. 15, St. Albans Police Department Cpl. Trevor Sargent was honored by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont (USAO). Sargent received the Outstanding Collaborative Investigation Award, which acknowledges those who have demonstrated outstanding efforts or overcome significant challenges in collaboration with multiple agencies in order to advance the mission of the USAO.
Why the honor: It's in recognition of Sargent’s work in the case of the United States v. Guerrero and Medina. Joining Sargent in garnering the accolade for their work together was Special Agent Scott Murray of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Get on the ice for the holiday! Reserve skate time for your family at the Highgate Arena
Who the program is for: The Highgate Recreation Commission is offering a new program that allows a family unit to reserve ice time at the Highgate Arena.
The recreation department said on social media that the program is designed for one household unit and consists of a 50-minute block of ice time with 10 minutes before and after for handling skating gear.
Safety first: COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced. To be eligible to register, all skaters within a time block must be living within the same household.
How it works: A set of hockey goals and use of pucks are available upon request, and additional gear guidelines apply. Contact the recreation department for more details.
