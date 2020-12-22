Good morning. Today, learn about Perrigo Nutritional's plans to expand its baby formula manufacturing facility in Georgia, and St. Albans Town's parks director talks about his first six months on the job and how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted things.
Perrigo Nutritionals announces plan to expand Georgia plant
The story: A Perrigo spokesperson on Monday said the company plans to build a new facility near its current plant in Georgia, confirming long-standing rumors the baby formula manufacturer would expand in Vermont. According to Perrigo, the expansion will “help Perrigo meet the growing consumer demand for store brand infant formula, improve efficiencies and service to retail partners, and enhance capabilities to develop and launch innovative formulas.”
When will it happen: According to the Perrigo spokesperson, the timeline for the project in Georgia is expected to take two-and-a-half years, with production beginning in the new facility sometime in 2023.
What will it look like: During planning commission meetings last year, representatives from the pharmaceutical company detailed an 8-acre expansion with facilities towering between 120 and 140 feet above ground, and accompanying improvements to the Georgia Dairy Industrial Park.
Q&A with a newsmaker: John Montagne and Brendan Deso on St. Albans Town’s parks, COVID-19
Who he is: A former farmer and restauranteur, Montagne also took over the town’s parks and events in July, at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic turned any plans of events on their head.
His thoughts on COVID's impact on the job: "You’re learning a lot of things that might even stay after COVID. A sign-in sheet so you have contacts. Keeping things one-directional. It’s gotten to a point where, setting up that farmers market every week, I think I can set up a COVID-safe area in 15 minutes, you know?"
His thoughts on why parks matter: "Just as simple as driving by it, it should reach out to you, like ‘This is why I live here — what a beautiful place. We’re so lucky to live here.’ That’s how I feel every day… and I hear that not just from people who have lived here forever, but people who are new here."
Your question answered: Is there an approved COVID-19 vaccine for children?
Who can get it now: At this time, there is no approved coronavirus vaccine for young children. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for those 16 years of age and older, and the Moderna vaccine is approved for those age 18 and older.
What about the kids: Dr. William Raszka, a pediatric infectious disease physician at the University of Vermont Medical Center and member of the Vermont chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said the vaccines were first tested in people most likely to develop symptomatic or severe disease, like elderly adults. While children can still contract COVID-19, most experience only mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
