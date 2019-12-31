FAIRFAX — Franklin County lost a quartet of leaders this year.
Franklin West Superintendent Ned Kirsch died unexpectedly of heart failure. His young family did not grieve alone. His loss was felt throughout the education community not only in the towns he served -- Fairfax, Fletcher and Georgia -- but around the state.
The Vermont Superintendents Association posthumously presented Kirsch the inaugural World Class Educator Award.
“Ned was always challenging the status quo and pushing for better approaches,” Secretary of Education Dan French said at a service for Kirsch. “He was never satisfied.”
At Franklin West, Kirsh brought the world to Franklin County by partnering with IVECA, an international organization that connects students with a partner classroom in another country. As a result students in Fairfax, Fletcher and Georgia have had the opportunity to study alongside – virtually – students from Asian, African and South American countries.
Kirsch also worked with SPIRAL International to bring Chinese students to Franklin County for a summer program in which they studied at Bellows Free Academy Fairfax and stayed with local families.
Kirsch led the creation of makerspaces, where students could create everything from a video to a robot.
The entire supervisory union was named a 21st Century Exemplar Program in 2017, recognition for the schools’ work on critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity.
The supervisory union is currently searching for a new superintendent. Whoever is chosen will have big shoes to fill.
Franklin County Assistant Judge Bob Johnson died unexpectedly at his home on April 30.
Johnson was first elected to the post of assistant judge in 2010, soon after he retired from the Federal Aviation Administration where he worked for 23 years as an air traffic controller.
Johnson served two stints on the St. Albans Town Selectboard, and chaired both the planning commission and development review board in the town. He was also a longtime representative of the town on the Northwest Regional Planning Commission.
All told, he served 18 years on various boards representing the town.
As an assistant judge, Johnson took additional training to allow him to serve as a judge in traffic court and championed the preservation of the county courthouse on Church Street.
In January, Enosburgh said good-bye to Walter Scott and Fairfax to Henry Raymond.
At the time of his death, Scott, 80, was chair of the Enosburg Falls Village Board of Trustees. He had a long history of community service, having previously served on the selectboard for the town of Enosburgh, as a justice of the peace, and President of the Franklin/Grand Isle chapter of Habitat for Humanity. He was a lifetime member of the Cairo Shriners of Rutland. As part of his work with the Shriners, he visited hospitals and senior centers as “Waldo the Clown."
Raymond, 85, was also known as Vermont Grandpa, the name of the website he ran which included everything anyone could want to know about the town of Fairfax, where he lived, and a message board for discussing issues facing the town.
The website grew out of an email chain he shared with family and friends after retiring from IBM in 1992.