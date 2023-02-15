FRANKLIN COUNTY — Ticket sales from the 12th Annual Running of the Bells this past December raised $1,250 for Franklin County Animal Rescue.
Those proceeds were presented last week to Franklin County Animal Rescue by the Messenger and O'Rourke Media Group, the event's organizers.
FCAR provides temporary shelter for animals in Northwest Vermont with the ultimate goal of finding them good, permanent homes within the community.
Thanks for helping us give back to the community! We'll see you later this year for the 13th holiday fun run and costume contest!
