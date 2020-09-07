Messenger closed for Labor Day Sep 7, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In honor of Labor Day, the Messenger will not be publishing a paper on Monday, Sept. 7.Our offices are also closed.Publication will resume on Tuesday as usual. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Brenda Joyce Mullen Spencer Greene (Chris) Isham Mae A. Beyor Stephen C. Beyor Vermont State Police look to community for help in Richford