MONTPELIER — State officials on Friday made clear their focus on a post-COVID-19 recovery for public education.
“We have to start assessing the educational, social and emotional impact remote learning has had on our kids,” Gov. Phil Scott said, noting that there are reports that some students are spending 12 to 14 hours online per day.
Secretary of Education Dan French said during Friday’s press conference, updating the public on the state’s response to the pandemic, that a survey was sent out Wednesday to school districts across the state regarding their desire for vaccinations. He also said guidance would be released Friday afternoon for school districts to enter the “recovery phase.”
The news comes as the state readies to enter the next phase of vaccinations. Beginning Monday, Vermonters age 65 and older will be able to start appointments.
Here are three key takeaways from Friday’s press conference:
1. Public education’s ‘recovery phase’
The discussion of returning to in-person education comes amid increased concern over the mental health of Vermont’s youths. Sarah Squirrell, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Mental Health, reported that increased isolation due to schools being closed has led to increased stress and hopelessness among students surveyed.
In addition, she said pediatricians across the state have reported increased demand and increased mental health needs, resulting in more emergency department visits.
“Data is like a temperature gauge. It tells us we have a problem, it’s up to us to fix it,” she said.
To that end, French said school districts will work with state support teams from the Agency of Education through a phased recovery approach. He said the first phase will be the assessment of each school district’s conditions under three focus areas, and subsequent phases will involve planning and implementation strategies.
“All of these phases require more in-person interactions with students,” French said, adding that spring would be the goal for a return to in-person instruction across the state.
Scott said that Vermont’s educators, administrators and staff bear no blame for students struggling to adapt in the COVID-19 educational environment. He said roughly 30% of schools in the state are operating in person, while half are operating under a hybrid in-person/remote model and the remaining 20% are fully remote.
2. School districts surveyed on vaccination
French said he is pleased with the response to Wednesday’s survey, formulated and distributed in conjunction with the Agency of Human Services. He said there have been over 10,000 responses to date, and he is expecting more by Monday when schools return from break.
Scott said it is too soon to say whether or not educators and school staff will be prioritized during one of the upcoming phases of vaccine rollout, but that those discussions are going on “as we speak.”
“There’s still a lot of factors to work our way through,” Scott said, adding that he was buoyed by the potential for a single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson becoming available. “… We’ll see what the uptake is and what the survey comes back with.”
3. Walgreens starts early vaccination signups
Starting Thursday, Walgreens began offering vaccine appointments to Vermonters age 65 and older ahead of state availability for that age group, which is slated for Monday.
Walgreens received an unanticipated increase of 4,300 doses through a federal distribution program, and worked with the state to make the doses available on Thursday and through the weekend, according to state officials.
Anyone age 65 and older can go online to Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or call 1-800-Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) to make an appointment to be vaccinated. There are no walk-ins, appointments must be scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.