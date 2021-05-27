Vermont – Memorial Day marks the start of hiking season. With that said, the Green Mountain Club of Vermont wants to remind people that it’s important to take care of the trails.
Here are their five early season tips for hikers:
- Let someone know where you will be hiking and when you plan to return.
- carry a map and know which trailhead you need to return to.
- Bring a warm extra layer as mountain tops are chilly year-round and Vermont’s weather can quickly change.
- Bring rain gear; even an emergency poncho or garbage bag will help in a pinch.
- Carry out what you carry in and help protect Vermont’s special places.
The GMC warns that higher elevations may still have snow and lower elevations may still have muddy conditions, so be prepared to walk through puddles and mud to avoid damaging the surrounding vegetation.
“I get asked every day when the trails are going to be open, and I am excited to tell folks that they can now get out and hike. If we all do our part to stay on the trail we can make sure the Long Trail stays in good shape in the future,” said Keegan Tierney, Director of Field Programs for the Green Mountain Club.
