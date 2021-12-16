ST ALBANS CITY — A notice from the school district canceled a meeting Thursday night between community members and the Maple Run School District due to "threats" and alleged safety concerns. The notice, which was published to Maple Run Unified School District web page was also announced during Wednesday’s MRUSD Board meeting.
The release about the cancellation was written by Partners in Restorative Change and published to the MRUSD website early Thursday morning. It referenced a memo issued on Dec. 2 by MRUSD, and said the community backlash of the memo made the group reconsider its arrival.
“As a result of the unrest in the community, those of us on the Design Team have decided to reschedule the community conversation," the release said. "We have talked three times since last Monday about the holiday memo and the impact of the harsh online postings that resulted. We did not know this memo was coming out. The language of ‘storming’ used in some posts to describe how the forum would be disrupted. This language and the negative assumptions made about others created concern for the potential for violence."
The Thursday meeting was planned in response to the spreading of a racist meme that made its way around Bellows Free Academy St. Albans earlier this year via the smartphone application AirDrop, according to MRUSD Superintendent Bill Kimball. The ensuing investigation of the meme did not identify a sender of the text, but the event prompted action from the district and a demonstration of solidarity by BFA community on Oct. 8.
Online, many called the announcement of the Thursday meeting a “guilt trip” and a “distraction.” But Kimball said the meeting, in his eyes, was a potentially bountiful opportunity to hear and listen to the needs, wants and concerns of members of the community. The meeting was supposed to include small discussion groups, and provide for an opportunity for community members to express their concerns over equity and inclusion in the district.
“The purpose of this forum is two-fold: one, to create the conditions for everyone’s voice to be heard and respected, and two, to elevate shared community values so that disagreements can lead to growth and positive change," the statement read. "We believe that real conversations across lines of difference are possible. We believe Vermonters want to bridge the growing gaps that often divide us ... However, given the high level of upset and stress in response to the memo and out of concern for everyone’s safety, we are pausing this conversation today and we will reschedule."
The memo was issued on Dec. 2 to MRUSD staff, directing staff not to decorate public school areas using religious holiday decorations or host holiday gatherings in school. Kimball later clarified that teaching about a religion as opposed to teaching a religion was allowed, so long as one holiday or religion was not prioritized over another.
In the release, Partners in Restorative Change said the organization planned to regroup and reschedule an event with MRUSD after the new year.
"There is work to do to heal as a community and we look forward to doing that with you," they said. "We imagine this will be a very hard decision for some of you and a relief for others. It was not an easy decision for us to make. Let’s continue to work together so we can have these needed conversations. This community is worth it.”
When asked for comment, Superintendent Bill Kimball could not be reached on Thursday.
