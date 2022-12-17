FRANKLIN COUNTY — Substance use disorder is continuing to wreak havoc on Vermonters.
In 2021, 210 Vermonters died of an opioid overdose, a 33% increase from the fatal opioid overdoses Vermont saw in 2020, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
Additionally, the rates of people age 12 and older using alcohol and marijuana in Vermont are among the highest in the United States.
The data can be overwhelming, but three Franklin County women — Melinda White, Karen Heinlein-Grenier and Crystal Lampman — are devoting their careers to reducing substance use disorder in northwest Vermont.
Melinda White
Melinda White works full-time at the Howard Center as its program manager the federally-funded Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
In addition, she’s a part-time recovery coach in Northwestern Medical Center’s emergency department for Turning Point, a substance use disorder recovery center.
“I make sure to equip the patient with the slew of options available to see what they’re interested in and help them in the next step of pursuing those options,” she said.
White herself is in recovery, which has inspired her to give back by working in the field and participating on local and state boards and committees.
“I know I should definitely not be alive,” she said. “I faced addiction for years but once I got in recovery I became convinced that I was here to help people in the same position as me.”
White is passionate about making sure people with substance use disorder have their basic needs met, such as housing, food and transportation, since these resources help people stay in recovery.
While it might be more challenging for some people to access support addiction does not discriminate in who it targets, White said.
“I see people with extremely high incomes and social supports who struggle just as much as someone who might be homeless all their lives,” she said.
White works to bridge social inequities by working with community partners like United Way and Samaritan House.
“Some people are struggling and aren’t even on our radar because they can’t make it to a medical appointment,” she said.
One of the challenges she faces is finding state and federal funding and grants for programs. She also worries about what might happen when funding runs out for programs that are working.
“The biggest fear we deal with is people falling through the cracks because we don’t have funding,” she said.
Karen Heinlein-Grenier
Karen Heinlein-Grenier is the executive director of Turning Point of Franklin County, which uses a peer-based model to support people in recovery.
“Seeing staff in recovery lets people who walk through our door know that people have walked in their shoes,” she said.
Turning Point uses a recovery model, rather than a treatment model, to help people with substance use disorder. The organization hosts in-person and virtual discussion groups for parents, women and mothers in recovery, along with faith-based recovery discussion groups and traditional Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
The organization is based in St. Albans, but has a satellite office in Alburgh.
“Treatment takes up a select period of time in someone’s recovery, while recovery takes a lifetime,” she said. “It’s not just about going to a meeting, it’s a lifestyle.”
The various in-person and virtual meetings help people to build a recovery community, which helps them stay sober, she said.
What keeps Heinlein-Grenier going is the hope that people find when they find recovery.
“When people find recovery and other people to support them, they want to give back because you know hope is available,” she said.
Crystal Lampman
Crystal Lampman is the executive director of Franklin County Caring Communities which works to prevent substance use disorder among youth and young adults.
FCCC doesn’t use an abstinence model, but a harm reduction model by educating youth about the harms of illegal drugs and teaching that delayed onset of use is better for legal substances.
“We do a lot of work around policy development in communities, anyone that is creating policies around community spaces to talk about how to protect young people,” she said.
The group talks to retailers about how to keep young people safe from substances, such as not advertising alcoholic beverages and ensuring that clerks are checking ID’s appropriately.
FCCC gets creative in reaching youth by talking to youth in high schools and holding community based meetings. The group is also in need of adult mentors to help young people stay focused on their futures and substance free, she said.
“I can’t think of any kid in Vermont who couldn’t use an adult on their side,” Lampman said. “Mentoring involves a positive caring adult who helps a kid with things including being successful in school and as an adult.”
The minimum commitment for mentors is one hour a week for a year. There is a waitlist for kids looking for mentors and FCCC provides training for those who are interested. Mentors often spend their time doing fun things, like sledding and baking cookies with mentees, Lampman said.
Those interested in becoming a mentor should visit the organization's website at www.FCCC.org or email info@FCCC.org.
