ST. ALBANS CITY — If you have children in sports, there’s a good chance you’ve already met Nicole Robtoy.
Prior to being hired at the city, Robtoy worked as team sports manager at Kevin Smith Team Sports & Corporate Apparel, and when there were issues with an order, she was the person who usually took care of it.
“If they had a problem with a hoodie, they’d call me,” Robtoy said.
Now, Robtoy is running city elections as St. Albans city clerk.
Robtoy is the first city clerk/treasurer to hold the position under an updated city charter that allows St. Albans City Council to hire someone for the role. Prior to the change, city voters elected a city resident for the job.
Since Robtoy lives in the town, she’s also the first non-city resident to serve as clerk.
That, however, doesn’t mean she’s unfamiliar with the city’s voters. During the primary election on Aug. 9, she said she saw a lot of familiar faces that she knows from the area because she grew up here.
“I didn’t realize how many people I do know,” she said. “Former teachers, friends of parents – it’s been great.”
Originally from St. Albans, Robtoy spent a brief time living in Virginia Beach before moving back home, earning a degree in business management, starting a family and working in the area.
Robtoy said she took her first post-college job with Jolley Associates – working with business accounts – before landing with S. B. Collins as an executive assistant. Eventually, she moved on to Kevin Smith Sports, acting as the midpoint between customers and the production side of the business.
For her new job as city clerk, she’ll be using the same skills when dealing with the members of the public. While the work has a lot of similarities, she’s been adjusting to the different systems and responsibilities that come with the job, and Robtoy said city staff have been helpful.
Her first big test was earlier this month helping out voters, and she said that between her co-workers and the secretary of state’s office, she had plenty of resources to answer any question or solve any problem that sprung up that day.
“It’s been great,” she said. “My coworkers are fantastic.”
The organization around the election was also strong due to past clerks, Robtoy said. With everything already lined up and ready to go thanks to the work of former city clerk Curry Galloway, the office made sure everything was in the right place without too many extra hurdles.
Moving forward, Robtoy is still taking in the responsibilities of the office. Already, she said she’s getting a better understanding of the many duties of municipal clerks, and eventually, she’ll be exploring some of the additional responsibilities related to the city treasurer role, which she also fills alongside city clerk duties.
She said finance director Tom Leitz has been helpful in getting her started down that path, but she’s still at the beginning of her time at the office as she figures out the ins-and-outs of the city’s governing structure.
Outside of work, Robtoy said she can usually be found on the sidelines of school sports games cheering on her children or husband, all three of whom are very active.
“Soccer, golf, football, you can find me on the sidelines at all the events,” she said.
