ST. ALBANS — In 1896, the Messenger reaffirmed its commitment to Franklin County by announcing it would be expanding the size of the newspaper to better serve the community.
“[The Messenger] is an old established town institution,” staff wrote in the Jan. 31 announcement. “It came to stay and is staying. It was here before most of its readers and will be here when they are gone.”
More than a century and many generations later, the Messenger is again reiterating that commitment by expanding its newsroom. O’Rourke Media Group, the family-owned media company who purchased the Messenger in 2018, is investing in staff and seeking new additions.
“We’ve never been more committed to journalism excellence and producing great content in Franklin and Chittenden County than we are right now,” publisher and owner Jim O’Rourke said. “We have an up and coming team that produces two amazing print publications each week, our combined audience in Franklin County is at an all-time high and we’ve planted the seeds to strengthen and expand our coverage in Chittenden County.”
Today, the news team is made up of six reporters who are dispatched to different parts of northwest Vermont on a daily basis, covering local government, schools, sports, business and culture.
“We’re a young reporting team with energy, excitement and a passion for storytelling,” managing editor Bridget Higdon said.
One of the only women and possibly the youngest editor in the paper’s history, Higdon joined the Messenger in June 2020 and was promoted to the editorship a year later. She contributes reporting, helps to shape the paper’s vision and oversees the newsrooms in Franklin and Chittenden counties.
“I learn something new every day, whether it be about the communities we cover or about myself as a leader,” she said.
Since taking on the leadership role, Higdon launched redesigned websites that are visually engaging and deliver the news how readers want it — digitally and immediately.
She’s also worked to bolster the paper’s coverage of local and statewide elections, small businesses and outdoor recreation. Revamped daily newsletters are in the works.
“A good newspaper not only holds our elected leaders accountable, but shares stories that make us smile,” Higdon said. “The newspaper should not only teach us how we are different, but how we are alike.”
In fall 2021, Josh Ellerbrock joined the Messenger to cover St. Albans City and Town. He specializes in state government and politics.
His position has also given him the creativity and the freedom to launch the Messenger’s “Photos from the Archives” project, which develops the paper’s old film collections and asks readers to share details and memories from 50 years ago.
"Despite a few escape attempts, I've found that I keep returning to reporting work,” Ellerbrock said. “It's one of the few jobs that rewards both my curiosity and creativity, and you get so much insight into how stuff works that it can change your perspective on just about everything. An added bonus: sometimes you get to do really cool stuff and meet some exceptional people."
John Custodio agrees. As the newest addition to the Messenger team, he’s quickly learning the ins and outs of northwest Vermont.
“Working at the Messenger has introduced me to so many interesting people and corners of Franklin County, and makes me a better journalist each and every day,” he said. “In the office, we're constantly helping each other out to make the best paper we can each and every week.”
Jean MacBride enjoys the chance to keep the community informed and engaged.
“I've worked in my job for almost two years and in that time have learned a lot about writing accurately and quickly,” she said. “I can't wait to see what I learn in the future and to keep growing in the company.”
Kate Vanni joined the team in spring 2022 after leading the student-run newspaper at the University of Vermont. She is a staff writer for the Essex Reporter, a digital news site covering Essex Town and the newly established City of Essex Junction.
"Vermont communities have a lot of stories to tell for someone who’s interested in asking the right questions and looking in the right places,” she said.
There’s no question the Messenger has changed a lot in the last few years; the jump into the digital age and the COVID-19 pandemic shook things up. But the new bylines you see are dedicated to honoring the paper’s legacy while simultaneously propelling it into a new, successful era.
“[The Messenger] has been a good friend to generations, a welcome visitor at firesides for a long, long time,” the staff in 1896 wrote. “It has, indeed, been a faithful and true messenger of all tidings, in peace, war, jubilee, and depressions, a constant and unchanging landmark of our local history.”
Interested in joining the news team? Send a cover letter and samples of your work to managing editor Bridget Higdon at bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.