ST. ALBANS — Friends of Northern Lake Champlain will welcome its new executive director on Sept. 1.
Bridget Butler, a St. Albans resident with decades of experience in conservation work, will report to the nonprofit’s board of directors and lead staff, programs and projects.
“We’re very excited to be bringing Bridget onto the team,” board chair Kent Henderson said in a statement. “Increasing staff capacity will allow us to support more water quality improvement projects in the northern arm of Lake Champlain and reach more members of our community.”
After conducting a nationwide search, FNLC received 17 applications for the position. The selection committee presented Butler for the board’s approval after a thorough evaluation process.
Butler brings more than 20 years of experience to the local watershed group, where she’ll oversee two other staff members. In her previous roles with Cold Hollow to Canada and Audubon Vermont, Butler developed what she called “deep listening” skills to find common ground with landowners over conservation efforts.
“I was able to figure out where people are at, what their needs are and make a venn diagram in my head about where's the overlap here that will move us forward,” she told the Messenger.
While at the ECHO Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, Butler built a network of contacts in the water conservation community across the state, bringing the work of water quality groups to the science center’s visitors through a video exhibit.
FNLC utilizes local, state and federal funding to complete a large number of projects across Franklin and Grand Isle counties. The group has conducted shoreline and watershed assessments, designed stormwater management solutions and organized lake-focused classes for local students.
While Butler is still catching up on the logistics of current projects, she does know she wants to emphasize storytelling during her tenure. A change needs to happen in how we talk about water quality, she said.
“In many conservation fields, we are fatigued a little bit. We feel this sense of doom and gloom, and it can be overwhelming,” she said. “But I think there are so many positive stories coming out of Franklin County and we need to do a better job of sharing, recognizing and building off of things that work.”
The work Franklin County farms have done to reduce phosphorus pollution — by partnering with the University of Vermont — is one of those positive stories, she said.
Butler also wants to work to instill a sense of collective responsibility within the community. It might be easy for those who don’t live along the lake or don’t utilize it to say its issues don’t affect them, but Butler said the recent flooding the state experienced was a wake up call for many.
“We're getting a real big dose of what climate change will definitely be doing to our summers, to our winters moving forward. There's always been the urgency, but I think for some people, it may be a shocking realization,” Butler said. “We have a great opportunity now to learn how to fine tune that message, bring a sense of community responsibility into the mix rather than individual responsibility or finger pointing.”
In her free time, Butler enjoys spending time outdoors with her three kids and birding on the region's waterways. She particularly enjoys exploring Russell Green in Georgia and Fairfield Swamp.
She also owns a part-time business, Bird Diva, guiding birding tours around Vermont and giving keynote presentations.
Correction: This article was update at 6:45 a.m. Aug. 18. Butler is not the organizations first executive director. FNLC has had others. The Messenger apologizes for the error.
