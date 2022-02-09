SWANTON — Twice a week, Swanton residents Ed and Rosemary White make about 40 stops around Swanton to ensure everyone in their community has a warm meal and a full freezer.
“These are people who may be in tough times,” Ed told the Messenger on Tuesday. “Sometimes that little bit of kindness and good food means the world.”
Ed and Rosemary are both retired and raising their grandson, Ashton, who attends the Swanton Elementary School and the Abenaki Circle of Courage after-school program. When they’re not spending time together as a family, Ed and Rosemary hit the streets, delivering dozens of meals to citizens through Age Well’s Meals on Wheels program.
“We do our part,” Ed said. “I’ve always believed that if you treat one another with kindness, that kindness comes back. This is just our way of giving back to our community.”
But a shortage of Meals on Wheels drivers is putting pressure on volunteers like the Whites, who say they’re more than happy to up their deliveries.
“Anyone who needs a meal, they can have one,” Ed said. “But we’re just two people. We need more drivers.”
Meals on Wheels
Individuals aged 60 and older, regardless of income, who have trouble getting around or preparing their own food, are eligible to enroll in Meals on Wheels.
“My wife and I do this together because we ran our business together for 42 years,” Ed said. “It only took us an hour to do our route today.”
The Whites receive a list of addresses to deliver to twice a week. Normally, there are enough volunteer delivery drivers to deliver Monday through Friday, but the shortage of hands has put double-duty on volunteers who now only drive on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Extra meals are delivered for freezers and refrigerators to supply for the days Ed and Rosemary don’t deliver. Normally, each of the stops would receive one meal in their delivery, but because there is a lack of drivers, two meals are delivered at a time.
Each Tuesday and Thursday, volunteers like the Whites pack up and head to the Swanton Recreation Center to pick up coolers of food.
Sometimes they leave a meal for a resident on a door handle or in a cooler placed on the porch while others, Ed said, are delivered straight to the resident’s table.
“It’s a simple thing,” Ed said. “We just need people to contribute once a week. It doesn’t take long, but we definitely need more people.”
While each volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program has to pay for their own gas, Ed said his entire route costs him $5 in gas. The cost, he said, is well worth spending.
“We come home with a happy heart, knowing that good people are going to have a hot meal tonight,” Ed said. “And we delivery drivers, we may be the only people these people see each day. And the people are so appreciative.”
A community in need
Ed said he’s offered to take prospective volunteers on ride-alongs, but new recruits are hard to find. Having lived in Swanton for almost two decades, the need for community volunteers, they said, was surprising.
“I always ask people to take a ride-along with me,” Ed said. “You might be surprised by some of the things, and the people you see.”
Sometimes the meal is a plate of homemade lasagna, sometimes it’s Salisbury Steak, but Rosemary said each of the meals she helps deliver are quality and nutritious dishes that the residents are grateful, and sometimes excited to receive.
Age Well’s meals include protein, vegetables, milk, juice, bread and fruit. Special diets, such as low-sodium, are accommodated.
Delivering these meals isn’t the only service the volunteers provide: in addition to company and a friendly face, Ed said a part of their routine is making sure residents are safe. Sometimes that means calling in for a wellness check when a resident doesn’t answer.
Along with the inevitable impacts of aging, come the increased risks of medical emergencies, falls and other accidents. The safety check that accompanies each meal delivery ensures that, in the case of an emergency or problem, medics will be called, families will be notified and residents are not forgotten.
