ST. ALBANS TOWN – David McWilliams, a former selectperson whose experience with the town dips back more than 40 years, is seeking a two-year seat on the St. Albans Town selectboard, declaring just ahead of the deadline to address “some of the stuff that’s going on right now.”
McWilliams, who last served between 2016 and 2017 and, before then, the early 1990s, said this would be his last bid for the selectboard, but affirmed he was running because, “I know what needs to be done in the town and what the taxpayers can afford.”
According to McWilliams, that includes focusing the town on priorities like the replacement or restoration of its 120-year-old town hall and consideration of projects like a satellite fire station situated in another corner of St. Albans Town.
While McWilliams’s competitor, planning commissioner and health care specialist Erin Creley, had declared well ahead of the late January deadline for Town Meeting Day candidacies, McWilliams himself said he waited until just ahead of the deadline to file for selectboard.
“I waited until about ten minutes to 5 p.m. on that day when all of the applications needed to be in,” McWilliams said. “I don’t like some of the stuff that’s going on right now, so I decided to put my hat in the ring and see what I could do to make changes.”
While McWilliams had talked about leaving St. Albans for some time, he said an attempt to sell his house fell through, leading McWilliams to stay in St. Albans. “I had my house on the market... and then people backed out of it,” McWilliams told the Messenger. “So I decided to stay around for a while and see what comes.”
One place where McWilliams took issue with the current selectboard was its support for placing a new municipal pool on a Town Meeting Day ballot, with McWilliams saying he would like more information about what restoring the older pool would cost and what its operations budget would look like before buying into a new pool at the Hard’ack Recreation Area.
“The swimming pool is a good idea but I think we need to fix the old pool,” McWilliams said, adding he wished city officials would have a more detailed restoration plan – and accompanying price tag – for its current pool on Aldis Street.
In a 2019 analysis conducted for St. Albans City and covered by the Messenger earlier this year, engineering firm Weston & Sampson estimated repairing the city’s current Aldis Street pool would cost $2,037,731 and only buy the pool another 15 years.
While the city has proposed to fund the pool’s operations through the pool’s access fees and swallow the differences in the city’s own general fund, McWilliams said, “that isn’t going to last very long” and that he did not trust the city to not, one day, ask for the town’s support in covering those costs.
McWilliams also said he was concerned with the fact a year-long indoor pool proposed by the city and town would compete with Branon’s Pools’ indoor pool. “What do you think it’s going to do for Brannon’s Pool?” he said. “Why should the town or city put a business out of business?”
McWilliams also appeared to disagree with current chair Brendan Deso’s direct negotiations with city officials, believing Deso “overstepped his authority” when he personally negotiated the deal over the two community’s joint ownership of the pool and the Hard’ack Recreation Area.
During the meeting where Deso announced the city’s and town’s pool agreement had widened to shared ownership of Hard’ack, Deso said he had run the terms of the agreement by the other selectperson assigned to negotiations, Stan Dukas, before a formal agreement.
Dukas has yet to publicly confirm or deny that account.
McWilliams said he disagreed with how that meeting played out as well, including when incumbent selectboard vice chair Bruce Cheeseman and Dukas both walked out of the meeting in protest.
McWilliams also took issue with the town’s proposal to use funding from its 1 percent sales, rooms and meals local option tax (LOT) to support its half of the $5.5 million pool project, instead saying those funds should only be committed to infrastructure like the town hall project.
“It’s called the infrastructure development fund... and that should only be used for [projects like] the new town hall,” McWilliams said. “We need to have our priorities where they should be... and to use the LOT money as a credit card for anything – it shouldn’t be used for that.”
Despite grievances with the pool proposal, McWilliams, himself a former longtime employee of St. Albans City, said he believed in working with the city. “I believe in working with the city,” McWilliams said. “We work good with the city, as far as the police, fire and public works.”
Per McWilliams, that also included revisiting the question of access to St. Albans City’s wastewater and sewer infrastructure, telling the Messenger he did not think the city’s current policies of approving hookups in another municipality were “fair” for St. Albans Town.
“Should the town and city work together on water and sewer? Yes,” McWilliams said, though he talked about looking at the town building its own wastewater system as an option for opening up development in some of its more remote areas – including St. Albans Bay, where a lack of wastewater infrastructure is commonly cited as a barrier to development.
On the question of St. Albans Bay, McWilliams agreed with efforts to designate the bay a village under state statute, opening the bay area to preferential treatment in state grant programs, and appeared to favor keeping the town hall in St. Albans Bay, away from traffic challenges near other talked-about locations closer to the town’s growth centers by Interstate 89.
McWilliams also said he would otherwise support recreation in St. Albans, telling the Messenger, “it keeps kids out of trouble and gives them a place to go.”
Whether that support extended to the town’s sidewalk development plans, McWilliams hesitated, saying he would prioritize a sidewalk along Route 7 in the town’s north but cited concerns with costs of realizing the town’s sidewalk plans.
McWilliams’s service in the St. Albans area extends beyond his time on the selectboard.
He previously had a leadership role with the foundation of Northwest Access Television and the Franklin County Animal Rescue, and has served as the animal control officer in both St. Albans Town and the Town of Georgia for more than 40 years.
The former selectperson was also a longtime union steward, representing a local branch of the national American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.