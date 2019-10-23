ST. ALBANS — The Franklin County Criminal Court had a final jury chosen in the State’s case against Norm McAllister minutes before noon Tuesday, just as Judge Michael Kupersmith predicted the day before.
The jury comprises 14 jurors in total, two of whom will be alternates. Kupersmith told the jury the case’s attorneys will select the two alternates from a random lottery of names after the evidentiary portion of the trial Thursday or Friday.
The case’s attorneys, Bob Katims, defending McAllister, and Deputy State’s Attorneys John Lavoie and Diane Wheeler, prosecuting the case, whittled an initial pool of about 45 Franklin County residents down to 14 potential jurors Monday after an individual interview process that took about three-and-a-half hours.
The attorneys then individually interviewed a new pool of about 40 residents Tuesday morning, asking each what they might have heard about the case.
Seven of the Tuesday pool “survived,” as Kupersmith good-humoredly put it, to replace potential jurors from the 14 attorneys selected the day before.
Lavoie and Katims then conducted their respective general voir dere. Each asked the assembled potential jurors, as a group, to disclose any reason they might not fairly assess the case.
Lavoie made sure the potential jurors understood that finding a defendant “not guilty” is not the same as believing them to be “innocent.”
He used his hands to demonstrate “the scale of justice.” Lavoie said it’s not enough for the presented evidence to leave one hand slightly below the other. The evidence has to leave one hand significantly below the other to prove the State’s case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Lavoie warned that this case doesn’t include any CSI-like evidence, referring to the popular CBS forensic crime series.
“There won’t be anyone who will spray something and tell us who’s lying,” Lavoie told the potential jurors.
Katims focused on whether the jurors understood witness testimony is not presented as immediately credible evidence, that it’s up to a jury to decide whether a person’s testimony is credible.
“Mr. McAllister says this is something [the complainant] did on her own and he had nothing to do with it,” Katims told the potential jury.
The jury will try McAllister on a misdemeanor charge of prohibited acts, basically prostitution, the allegation being that McAllister used a woman as a prostitute.
The case’s attorneys approached Kupersmith’s bench after Katims and Lavoie’s respective questions to the potential jurors. There was nearly 15 minutes of hushed discussion as the attorneys vetted the potential jurors and decided on the jury that will try the State’s case starting today.
Before the finalized jury left for the day, Kupersmith warned them again not to discuss the case with anyone, not to investigate the case, to avoid media publicity, noting the case’s “ongoing publicity” in local media, and not to look up anyone involved in the case, including the attorneys.
Those attorneys spent about an hour and a half after lunch arguing whether prosecutors can use Vermont State Det. Sgt. Ben Katz as an expert witness in the trial.
Katz investigated the allegations against McAllister as a Northwest Unit for Special Investigations detective in 2015.
Wheeler argued Katz qualifies as an expert witness on domestic violence cycles, witness recantation and delayed disclosure due to his six years’ experience in NUSI. Katz testified that most NUSI cases concerned domestic violence, and that NUSI investigated just under 100 cases per year.
Kupersmith asked what made Katz more qualified than 90 percent of the state’s other police officers. Wheeler said those officers would qualify too, that the point is Katz has more experience than the average road trooper.
Kupersmith returned that the question was whether Katz is more knowledgeable than other people in general.
Wheeler said Katz is more knowledgeable on these issues than others, and that his knowledge is crucial context for points Katims plans to make in undermining the complainant’s credibility.
Katims argued that Katz’s knowledge might have been important 10-20 years ago, but that most people today understand the cycle of domestic violence.
Katims said prosecutors’ attempt to qualify Katz as an expert witness shows they are “impermissibly trying to bolster the credibility of” the complainant.
That led Kupersmith to ask why prosecutors shouldn’t be allowed to do so if Katims’ line of questioning about a “collateral issue” — in this case, the complainant’s history of domestic abuse and recanted statements to police — “opens the door.”
“Why shouldn’t the State be able to bolster the issue?” Kupersmith asked Katims.
Katims didn’t have an answer, but Kupersmith clarified he was just thinking out loud and hadn’t made a decision.
Wheeler also questioned Katz about his history investigating human trafficking cases. Katims questioned the relevance of that question. He said it’s not a human trafficking case.
But Lavoie said it could have been, that the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office simply chose not to charge it as such, and Kupersmith said he thinks the case might meet the statutory definition of human trafficking.
He told the attorneys he would make a decision on the issue this morning, ahead of the trial’s beginning.
Kupersmith told the attorneys to be in court today at 8:30 a.m. He told the jury to arrive ahead of 9 a.m.