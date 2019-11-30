Due to the danger of an air bag inflator explosion that could result in sharp metal fragments striking a driver or passengers, causing serious injury or death, the Vermont DMV in St. Albans shared a Mazda recall notice on Facebook last week.
The DMV said, “Mazda North American Operations is recalling certain 2007-2012 CX-7, CX-9, and 2009-2012 Mazda 6 vehicles. These vehicles had their passenger frontal air bag inflators previously replaced under a prior recall using inflators of the same design. The inflators may explode due to propellant degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, temperature and temperature cycling.”
Visit Mazda’s recall information center for more details: www.mazdarecallinfo.com/Recall/Center