ST. ALBANS — The winning photos from the 3rd Annual Mayor’s Photo Contest are now on display in Taylor Park. They were installed in the park Wednesday morning.
The theme this year was landscapes and flowers. There were 160 photos from around the county submitted, more than last year.
Unlike in previous years, Mayor Tim Smith wasn’t able to host a reception at St. Albans City Hall. In the past, the public was invited to come to the reception and vote on the winners. This year, voting was conducted entirely online. Smith said it worked well, but “we missed doing the reception.”
After the public selects the winners, with one winner selected by the mayor, the photos are printed on canvas and displayed in Taylor Park, prior to an auction.
This year, the auction, too, will be moving online. The auction begins Thursday at 8 a.m. and will continue until Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. To bid, visit www.32auctions.com/MayorsPhotoContest.
The winners this year are:
- Butterfly Bush by Quentin Rose
- Colors of the Green Mountains by Brook Mason
- Daffodil in the Moonlight by Marianne Green
- Dandelions Loving their View by Marianne Green
- Double Happiness by Rita Sparacino
- Follow the Light by Brenda Buckbee
- Golden Hour by Leah Christopher
- Island Ride by Deana Paquette
- Layers by Leah Christopher
- Light at the End of the Tunnel by Leah Christopher
- Sunflower Detail by Quentin Rose
- Whispers by Leah Christopher
The Mayor’s pick was Dandelion’s Sunset by Rebecca Mandeville.
In addition, prints of past and present winners will soon be available to order through the Village Frame Shoppe.
All proceeds from the Mayor’s Photo Contest are used to promote downtown St. Albans.