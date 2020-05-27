ST. ALBANS CITY — The Mayor’s third annual photo contest is getting underway. This year the theme is landscapes and flowers.
Local photographers are invited to submit up to three photos to the mayor directly at t.smith@stalbansvt.com. There is no fee to enter.
The photos may be of anywhere in Franklin or Grand Isle counties, and may be color or black and white. However, color and black and white photos are not separate categories.
In the past, a reception was held at St. Albans City Hall in which the public was invited to vote on their favorite photos. This year, Smith said details of how voting will take place are still being worked out.
Previously, the photos were blown up, printed on canvas and displayed in Taylor Park before being auctioned off.
Proceeds from this year’s contest will be used to support downtown St. Albans in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.
The deadline for submissions is July 8.