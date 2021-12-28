GEORGIA — The Georgia Board of School directors unanimously approved terminating Matt Toof, a Georgia school teacher charged with sexual assault of a minor, during its Wednesday, Dec. 22 special meeting.
Directors met specifically at 4 p.m. last Wednesday to consider a teacher termination. Upon starting the meeting, directors immediately entered executive session to discuss the issue.
They left the executive session five minutes later and unanimously agreed to terminate Toof.
The special meeting was adjourned by 4:06 p.m. The entire discussion took just over five minutes.
Toof was charged with aggravated sexual assault and lewd and laviscivious conduct with a child after being arrested in mid-December. According to police reports, Toof allegedly committed such crimes while employed by Georgia schools over a six-year-period.
If proven guilty of sexual assault, Toof could be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison and fined up to $50,000. The penalty for the second charge, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, is two to 15 years in prison and a fine up to $5,000.
He is currently out on bond, living at his parent’s house under 24/7 supervision.
