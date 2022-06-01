ST. ALBANS — Matthew Toof, a former Georgia teacher charged with sexually assaulting a minor, had his first court status hearing in Franklin County criminal court this past Tuesday, May 31.
Toof, 39, was arrested in December after the alleged victim, a Georgia student, came forward to speak with police. According to the court affidavit detailing her interview with law enforcement, she alleged Toof had been grooming her over a period of six years.
Since that time, Toof has been placed under house arrest in St. Albans with court-ordered limitations on his movements. He was also dismissed from his position with Georgia schools.
During the brief status hearing Tuesday, Toof’s legal representation, Robert Katims, agreed with Judge Martin Maley to file a stipulated discovery order with Deputy State’s Attorney Diane Wheeler.
Under the proposed timeline, the case should be ready for the pretrial stage by the fall.
Toof has been charged with repeated aggravated sexual assault with a child and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
If proven guilty, he could be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison and fined up to $50,000. The penalty for the second charge is two to 15 years in prison and a fine up to $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.