ST. ALBANS — After coming to an agreement with the state’s attorney office, Matthew Toof, 39, is being released to stay at his parent’s house to be monitored 24/7.
Toof, a Georgia Elementary & Middle School teacher, was arrested last Wednesday, Dec. 8. after he was charged with aggravated sexual assault and lewd and laviscivious conduct with a child. Allegations against him include grooming one of his students over a six-year-period and eventually forcing sexual acts on her from a position of power.
During his Dec. 15 appearance in court, attorneys set the terms of his $50,000 bail and subsequent release from the Northwest Correctional Center. Under the release agreement reached by the two parties, Toof would be monitored 24/7 by his parents, who would act as his custodians at their residence.
During the hearing, Judge Howard VanBenthuysen explained to the Toofs what their roles would be and ensured that they understood that if Matthew Toof broke any conditions set forth in his release agreement, they would be required to report it to the state.
Deputy state’s attorney Diane Wheeler and Toof’s defense attorney, Bob Katims, said they had agreed to several conditions prior to Wednesday’s hearing. Such conditions include 24/7 monitoring inside and outside the house, daily check-ins with law enforcement and the circumstances when Toof could leave the residence.
To curb any potential contact with the alleged victims and witnesses in the case, the release agreement also restricted Toof from approaching such individuals or contacting them. After some discussion, the court also asked that any business Toof may have — such as attending to medical needs — be done outside of St. Albans when possible.
Attorneys would also communicate regularly about Toof’s whereabouts if he had business within St. Albans in order to prevent any potential contact with those involved in the case.
Other restrictions included removing any alcohol or firearms from the Toof residence.
Toof is also restricted from having any contact with children under 18 or stepping on school premises. Contact with his own children would be cleared upon approval from Department for Children and Families, and his parents agreed to supervise such meetings.
If Toof does not fulfill the conditions listed in his release agreement, he can be arrested immediately without a warrant.
Toof’s next hearing has been set for Jan. 7. At that time, Toof's parents are expected to have the paperwork in order to fix a bail mortgage on their house to fulfill the terms of Matthew Toof's $50,000 bail.
While the bail is currently unsecured, Wheeler said the state understands that the Toofs have the required equity in their house and agreed to a release as long as local law enforcement can provide a daily check-in.
If proven guilty of repeated aggravated sexual assault with a child, Toof could be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison and fined up to $50,000. The penalty for the second charge, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, is two to 15 years in prison and a fine up to $5,000.
