ST. ALBANS — St. Albans’ second cannabis dispensary is ready for business.
Mary Jane Junction, located in the same building as the VT Grow Shop, will hold its grand opening this Thursday, April 20, as the second retail dispensary to open its doors in St. Albans.
Business owner Michele Waters said in some ways, the new store is an evolution of her first cannabis business, Green Mountain Hemp Co., which started out of a small space on Center Street back in 2017.
Since that time, GMHC has expanded to a larger storefront and branched out to create the grower-centric VT Grow Shop on North Main Street. Waters’ latest business venture, Mary Jane Junction, is a state-licensed retail cannabis store where people can purchase various strains of cannabis flower and edibles.
“It was a natural progression to go – from this little store on Center Street,” she said. “Now, it’s like we can do the other things that we haven’t been able to do.”
Healing past
Michele Waters initially jumped into the cannabis industry after she and her husband began looking for alternatives to pharmaceutical pain relievers proposed to treat his bad back.
They ended up creating a salve – a silk cream – that used CBD to treat pain.
“We wanted to try something different, and it really worked out,” Waters said. “It literally felt like a hug.”
Friends and neighbors would come over, Waters said, and they’d try out the cream. A few visitors even ended up leaving their canes behind.
Soon enough, those who tried the silk cream were asking for more samples, and Waters recognized there was some real demand. She set up the first CBD-centric storefront in Vermont soon after.
For Waters, she said the move was in line with a calling she’s always had to heal people. She was a massage therapist and healer prior to opening up the store.
“I’ve always been passionate about helping people,” she said. “It was just an extension of who I already was and now, I can heal people by the masses.”
Six years later, the growth in the business has led Waters to bring her experience to the retail cannabis markets in an effort to make the medicinal benefits of the plant available to St. Albans residents.
Cannabis crossroads
Those visiting Mary Jane Junction can enter via a new entrance set up on the building’s north end so customers don’t necessarily have to walk through the VT Grow Shop to access it.
Waters said she designed the new space around a dream she had where she pictured the business’ interior in its entirety. The overall goal was to create a hip space that felt both rustic and welcoming, full of reclaimed wood and homages to St. Albans’ railroads.
The business name – Mary Jane Junction – and logo also reflects the railroad connection.
Waters said she wants customers to feel comfortable coming in to see what cannabis is about. While there’s still a stigma around its use, she said she’s also seen cannabis have medicinal benefits for people dealing with pain or mental health issues. The legal product is also safe compared to the risk of using black market sources, she said.
“If you microdose, or use appropriately, it can be a gift to the body. It can help your brain,” she said.
Alongside that mission, The new business is also working to keep cannabis affordable for its customers. Waters said the business instituted a loyalty program for customers, while also offering discounts for veterans.
“We want to keep things affordable for people. We did it with CBD to keep it affordable, and we want to pass that on for a full range of cannabis,” she said.
Hours for Mary Jane at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, April 20.
