ST. ALBANS CITY – Even as an outbreak of coronavirus hangs uncertainty over the St. Albans community, one thing will always be constant: according to Martha’s Community Kitchen’s guardian, there will still be a daily meal available at the soup kitchen every day of the week.
Practices have had to change at Martha’s Community Kitchen, however.
The kitchen’s guardian, Brother Bob Begley, O.F.S., said that Martha’s Community Kitchen has had to take steps to follow the social distancing mandates issued in the wake of COVID-19 and tighten its shifts in order to protect the kitchen’s volunteers, most of whom are over the age of 75 and more vulnerable to COVID-19’s health complications.
What that has meant for the soup kitchen is the temporary closure of the kitchen’s dining space and a transition to serving meals exclusively through grab-and-go containers, keeping Martha’s Community Kitchen aligned with a wider government order to cease dine-in options statewide to slow COVID-19’s spread.
Instead of congregating inside the kitchen’s dining space, individual clients from Martha’s Community Kitchen meet a volunteer at the door. Another volunteer sits behinds the scenes, putting together the individual’s meal.
“It’s like a regular day, only everything is being packaged to go,” Begley said.
While lunch begins at 11 a.m. — the same time it has always started at the kitchen — lunch hours have been extended an extra half-hour to 1 p.m. to accommodate the shift in service.
“We thought it was important to keep continuity of the time, because people are familiar with that — the homeless, those who struggle with mental health, seniors,” Begley said. “We didn’t want to change too much.”
As always, according to Begley, if someone shows up late and both food and staff are available, they will serve the individual.
The closure of the kitchen’s dining space was jolting, though.
While the soup kitchen has an obvious role of providing free meals for people within Franklin County, the kitchen doubles as a place where some of the community’s most vulnerable can socialize with volunteers and find encouragement, according to Begley.
With the closure of a dining space, the easiest means for making those connections — a sit-down meal in a warm environment— was lost.
“It’s sad because usually we can usually sit with people and encourage them—listen to their stories and listen to their concerns,” Begley said. “Right now, we can’t do that as easily.”
According to Begley, the first day the dining space had closed—Tuesday March 17— was especially hard.
“That first day, telling people they could not come in, really was a struggle,” Begley said. “Especially when I had men come into the door for the first time saying they were laid off and were scared. A lot of people are scared.”
Volunteers will still take time and try to foster those connections at the soup kitchen’s door as they deliver food, according to Begley.
“We’re not putting that aside,” Begley said. “That’s critical.”
The kitchen has also stopped serving its typical Tuesday and Thursday evening meals in order to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the changes, the number of people served out of Martha’s Community Kitchen has been relatively steady, according to Begley.
Every day last week, the kitchen shared its daily number of meals served over social media. On most days, the kitchen reported serving around 100 meals, with last Tuesday— he first day where the dining space had closed—seeing the daily total rise to as high as 125 meals.
According to Begley, the day-to-day clientele has changed somewhat, however.
Many of those visiting the soup kitchen have been regulars, but volunteers at Martha’s Community Kitchen has been seeing a few new faces stop by, some reportedly coming after economic shocks caused by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic led some businesses to lay off staff.
“We have seen new faces,” Begley said. “Not a lot, but there were new faces.”
Martha’s Community Kitchen is also facing the pressures of not having enough to-go containers to serve all of its clientele, with use of to-go boxes growing from 25 boxes per day to nearly 100 in order to serve everyone who visits the soup kitchen.
That shortage of to-go containers is partially why, according to Begley, the best way the community can currently support Martha’s Community Kitchen is through monetary donations.
Information about how to donate to Martha’s Community Kitchen can be found online at https://marthascommunitykitchen802.org/donations/.
The kitchen can also be reached at (802) 524-9749.
While the changes have been hard and even exhausting, Begley said he felt optimistic about Martha’s Community Kitchen’s ability to serve the Franklin County community.
“At the end of each day, I feel tired,” Begley said. “But I feel good.”
Martha’s Community Kitchen is the only soup kitchen in Franklin County, a county with a population of nearly 50,000 and where, according to the national nonprofit organization Feeding America, more than 10 percent of the population and 14 percent of children came from households struggling with access to healthy foods.